Budding Kabaddi talents are ready to showcase their high-flying moves in the seventh edition of the revolutionary Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023 with the Winter Edition scheduled to take place from January 12 to February 7 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry.

Chola Veerans will take on Palani Tuskers on Friday in the first match of the winter edition of the tournament that was launched in 2022 and has been providing a highly competitive environment for India's budding Kabaddi players to make them stars in their sport.

“The Yuva Kabaddi Series has been instrumental in shaping the future of Indian Kabaddi with over 65 players currently showcasing their skills in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. We are committed to nurturing young talent for the sport through the Yuva Kabaddi Series and our aim is to take the sport to every corner of the country. A total of 12 teams with players from 12 different states will participate in the winter edition of the tournament and we are expecting high-intensity clashes between all the teams,” commented the CEO, Yuva Kabaddi Series, Mr Vikas Gautam.

The next-gen players (Below 80 kgs) get a chance to showcase their talent in the tournament and it grooms them for the biggest stage in Kabaddi as well. Till date, over 1400 youth players have engaged in 751 matches involving 85 coaches, and overseen by 183 officials in the Yuva Kabaddi Series.

In addition to establishing a feasible career route in sports, the series aims to develop a broader set of skills in players by providing assistance in financial literacy, media training, and nutrition throughout their participation in the Yuva Kabaddi Series.

Honourable LT. Governor UT of Puducherry & Governor Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will inaugurate the tournament on Friday. The opening ceremony will also be preceded by the grand finale of the 50th Jubilee Pondicherry State Kabaddi Championship 2024.

The upcoming winter edition will witness a total of 120 high-intensity matches with 240 players from 12 different states participating in the tournament. The fans can catch all the thrilling action Live on FanCode.

The participating teams are:

Aravalli Arrows, Palani Tuskers, Chola Verrans, Sindh Sonics, Himalayan Tahrs, Murthal Magnets, Periyar Panthers, Tadoba Tigers, Vijayanagara Veers, Hampi Heroes, Panchala Pride, Maurya Mavericks

The Three Round Schedule:

Survival Round: January 12-25

Challenger Round: January 26 to February 3

Summit Round: February 4 to 7