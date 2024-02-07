Advertisement

In a candid interview with Republic Media Network, Mohit Nandal, the dynamic captain of the Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), shared insights into the team's performance and the strategies employed to elevate their game in PKL Season 10. Currently standing in fifth place in the points table with seven wins in 12 matches, Nandal expressed optimism about the team's prospects this year.

Mohit Nandal's exclusive interview

Nandal revealed that a significant shift in strategy has taken place this season, with a roster predominantly comprising young players of similar age. During practice sessions, the team dedicates considerable time to meticulous planning, fostering an environment conducive to success. Nandal is confident that the team's youthfulness and strategic focus will translate into improved performance on the kabaddi mat.

“Most of the players in the team this season are young and are mostly of the same age. During the practice session, we do a lot of planning and I am sure the team will do well this year,” Mohit Nandal said.

When asked about his role as captain and how he fosters camaraderie within the team, Nandal played down the significance of the captaincy tag. He emphasized that, given the team's shared age group, strategies are devised collectively, and players work together to implement them effectively. Nandal believes in distributing responsibilities and playing as a cohesive unit, rather than relying solely on the captain for leadership.

“Captain is just a tag. As I said most of the players are of the same age so we strategize together and play,” he said.

Nandal spoke warmly about his relationship with co-captain Jaideep Dahiya, describing him as a brother with whom he shares both the field and living space. Regarding Coach Manpreet Singh, Nandal highlighted their two-year partnership, praising Singh's meticulous planning and the strong bond they share. The captain reiterated the team's commitment to executing the coach's strategies on the kabaddi mat.

“Jaideep (Dahiya) is like my brother. We always play together and stay together. I have been playing with Coach Saab (Manpreet Singh) for the past two years, he plans very well and our bonding is also good. Whatever he says, we have to do it,” Nandal added.

Addressing the physical demands of kabaddi, Nandal shed light on the team's training regime. Physios and doctors tailor individual plans for each player based on their unique strengths, weaknesses, and injury concerns. This personalized approach ensures that the team is physically prepared and can face the challenges of the game head-on.

“Our physiotherapists and medical professionals keep us well-informed. The training regimen is customized for each player, taking into account their specific injury considerations and other factors related to individual strengths and weaknesses,” Nandal stated.

Nandal believes that his ability to connect with teammates, forged through pre-existing relationships and a natural affinity for teamwork, contributes significantly to the team's overall performance. His knack for building strong bonds within the squad enhances the players' collective spirit, fostering an environment of mutual understanding and support.

“I have established prior connections with the majority of my teammates, fostering strong bonds with each member. My innate ability to seamlessly connect with everyone on the team is a quality that enhances our camaraderie,” he said.

Acknowledging the historical context of Haryana Steelers never having won the PKL title, Nandal expressed determination to change that narrative this season. The team's focus is on giving their best in every match, with a collective goal of reaching the final. Nandal disclosed that the team meticulously strategizes together, watching opponents' games on TV and analyzing their performances to gain a competitive edge.

As the Haryana Steelers continue their journey in PKL Season 10, Captain Mohit Nandal's leadership, strategic planning, and the team's shared commitment to success stand as pillars of hope for their fans, with aspirations of clinching the elusive PKL title.