Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates in match 72 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10
Dabang Delhi K. C. lock horns against Patna Pirates in match 72 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on January 14 at the SMS Indoor stadium in Jaipur.
Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates | Image:PKL
Dabang Delhi K. C. look to do the double over Patna Pirates in PKL Season 10
Dabang Delhi K. C. lock horns against Patna Pirates in match 72 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on January 14 at the SMS Indoor stadium in Jaipur. The match will begin at 09:00 PM IST.
Dabang Delhi K. C. Vs Patna Pirates form guide
Dabang Delhi K. C. head into this fixture on the back of a win against U Mumba on January 8. They won the match 40-34 and it was their seventh win in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.
Patna Pirates lost their last match against Bengaluru Bulls by a 33-35 scoreline on January 8.
Dabang Delhi K. C. Vs Patna Pirates head-to-head record
Dabang Delhi K. C. have faced Patna Pirates 18 times in the history of PKL.
Dabang Delhi K. C. lead the head-to-head record, winning 9 times while Patna Pirates have returned with a victory on 8 occasions. One match between these teams ended in a tie.
The last Dabang Delhi K. C. vs Patna Pirates match saw the former come out on top with a 38-37 victory earlier in Season 10.
With 7 wins, 3 losses, and a tie, Dabang Delhi K. C. are third on the PKL 10 points table with 40 points.
On the other hand, Patna Pirates are eighth after winning 5 matches and losing 6 times. They have a total of 29 points.
Dabang Delhi K. C. Vs Patna Pirates top players
Dabang Delhi K. C.
With 99 raid points in 11 matches, Ashu Malik leads the raiding department for Dabang Delhi K. C.. He scored 13 raid points in his last match.
Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi K. C.’s defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Yogesh, who has scored 29 tackle points in 11 matches in PKL 10.
Patna Pirates
For Patna Pirates, Sachin will be their main raider. He has accumulated 94 raid points in 11 matches, including 19 do-or-die raid points.
Krishan leads the defence for Patna Pirates and has scored 35 tackle points in 11 matches. Meanwhile, Ankit is the best all-rounder in the team with 27 points in 11 matches.
PKL Stats, Records and Milestones
Ashu Malik from Dabang Delhi K. C. is 1 raid point away from 100 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.
Dabang Delhi K. C.’s Ashu Malik is also 9 raid points away from 300 raid points across his PKL career.
Krishan from the Patna Pirates’ squad has to score 4 more tackle points to reach 100 tackle points in PKL.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi Season 10 LIVE?
Catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 10 on the Star Sports Network and for free on the Disney+ hotstar mobile app.
Published January 14th, 2024 at 20:51 IST
