Gujarat Giants are slated to face Tamil Thalaivas in match 105 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on February 4 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. The match will begin at 09:00 PM IST.

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas form guide

Gujarat Giants head into this game on the back of a loss against Haryana Steelers on February 2. They lost the match 30-34 and it was their eighth defeat in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.

Tamil Thalaivas also lost their last match against Jaipur Pink Panthers by a 27-42 scoreline on January 31.

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head record

In PKL history, Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas have played each other 9 times.

Gujarat Giants lead the head-to-head record, winning 5 times while Tamil Thalaivas have returned with a victory on 3 occasions. One match between these sides ended in a tie.

The last Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas match saw the former come out on top with a 33-30 victory earlier in Season 10.

With 9 wins and 8 losses, Gujarat Giants are sixth on the PKL 10 points table with 50 points.

On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas are ninth after winning 7 matches and losing 10. They have a total of 40 points.

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas top players

Gujarat Giants

With 79 raid points in 15 matches, Sonu will lead the raiding department for Gujarat Giants against Tamil Thalaivas.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants’ defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Fazel Atrachali, who has scored 46 tackle points in 17 matches in PKL 10.

All-rounder Rohit Gulia is also a player to watch out for after amassing 38 points so far.

Tamil Thalaivas

Narender has been the top raider for Tamil Thalaivas in Season 10. He has picked up 133 raid points in 16 matches, including 14 do-or-die raid points.

Sagar leads the defence for Tamil Thalaivas and has scored 63 tackle points in 16 matches. Meanwhile, Himanshu is the best all-rounder in the team with 32 points in 12 matches.