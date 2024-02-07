Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 20:06 IST

Haryana Steelers aim to secure playoffs spot, gear up for Bengal Warriors challenge

Haryana Steelers continue to focus on their mission to secure a playoffs spot in the 10th edition of Pro Kabaddi League

Republic Sports Desk
Haryana Steelers Captain Jaideep Dahiya
Haryana Steelers Captain Jaideep Dahiya | Image:PKL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Haryana Steelers continue to focus on their mission to secure a playoffs spot in the 10th edition of Pro Kabaddi League, as they gear up for their first encounter at the Patliputra indoor stadium, Patna against Bengal Warriors on Monday. The close defeat at the hands of Dabang Delhi earlier this week has done little to deter Head Coach Manpreet Singh’s mission to qualify for the next stage of the competition.

“We made a few errors in the final 10 minutes, but overall, we played well and the result could have been in our favour easily,” Manpreet Singh said after Haryana’s 35-32 defeat against Delhi. Now, set to compete in a new location, the Steelers coach pointed out that the team’s strategy and mission remains the same. 

"Whenever we play, we get to learn a lot. We have to avoid making the mistakes we make in Patna. We have to win every match now as we want to secure our playoffs spot at the earliest,” Manpreet said.

"But every team is strong and every match is going right down to the wire. Coaches, captains, players, we all make mistakes. We will plan ahead and we will try to execute the plans on the mat,” he added. Speaking on the opposition, Manpreet said his team have to communicate well from here on to overcome challenges such as Bengal Warriors, who will play to their strengths. The last time the two teams had faced this season, Haryana had won the encounter 41-35.

"Bengal Warriors are a good team. Maninder Singh is a solid raider. They will make their plans. We have 6-7 games left and every match is a knockout game for us. So, we have to ensure we reduce our number of errors so that we can turn the tide our way. In the end, it will come down to how well we communicate among ourselves," Manpreet signed off.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 20:06 IST

