The Puneri Paltan finished at the top of the points table at the end of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on Wednesday. They recorded the most-ever points (96) in the history of the league following their victory against U.P. Yoddhas in Panchkula. Meanwhile, the Jaipur Pink Panthers finished second on the table with 92 points.

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 will move to Hyderabad for the Playoffs where the Dabang Delhi K.C. will take on Patna Pirates in Eliminator 1, while the Gujarat Giants will face off against Haryana Steelers in Eliminator 2 at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Monday, 26 February 2024. The winner of Eliminator 1 will be up against the table toppers Puneri Paltan in Semi-Final 1 and the winner of Eliminator 2 will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in Semi-Final 2 on 28th February 2024. The grand finale will be held on Friday, 01 March 2024.

When asked which team is likely to lift the Season 10 trophy, PKL superstar Pawan Sehrawat said, "The Semi-finals will decide who stands the best chance of winning the trophy. If Jaipur and Haryana do not face off in the Semi-finals then I think Jaipur will go on to win the trophy."

Telugu Titans' Captain Sehrawat recorded the third most raid points (202) in the league stage. Speaking about his own performance, the skipper said, "Overall, it was a normal season for me. However, we made too many mistakes as a team which allowed our opponents to take big leads against us. This hurt us a lot this season."

The Telugu Titans finished at the bottom of the table. Speaking about the aspects that went wrong for the team, Sehrawat said, “Some young players couldn't replicate their training performances in the matches and let the situation get the better of them. The new players will take some time to find their feet and form a strong bond."