Tamil Thalaivas ended their 7-game winless run with a resounding 46-27 victory over U.P. Yoddhas in the Pro Kabaddi League match at the DOME by NSCI in Mumbai on Wednesday. Thalaivas raider Narender starred with 14 raid points, while left corner defender Sahil Gulia claimed 5 tackle points.

Tamil Thalaivas got off to a fantastic start and needed just 7 minutes to inflict the first ALL OUT and soar to an 11-2 lead. Both of their raiders, Narender and Ajinkya Pawar, were in really good touch and made the difference in the first half. Neither of U. P. Yoddhas’ raiders - Pardeep Narwal nor Surender Gill - were effective and it took a couple of key raids from Vijay Malik for them to get going.

The Tamil Thalaivas ended the first half with an 8-point lead at 19-11 and were in complete control of the game.

The second half was more of the same as Narender returned to cause further trouble for the U.P. Yoddhas. The youngster produced 2 multi-point raids to lead his side to a second ALL OUT and further extend their lead. He slipped past the defensive duo of Nitesh Kumar and Gurdeep to earn the Thalaivas 4 points and take them to a 29-15 lead in the 26th minute.

Pardeep endured a difficult outing and was sent to the bench for the 7th time in 11 raids, in the 30th minute, as the U.P. Yoddhas were reduced to 3 men and trailed by 15 points. The U.P. Yoddhas, on their part, did well to hold on and a SUPER TACKLE from Nitin Panwar helped their cause, but it still was not enough. Another multi-point raid from Narender saw a 3rd ALL OUT inflicted on the U.P. Yoddhas and that saw the Thalaivas pick up their 1st win in 8 games. The result also marked the Yoddhas' 4th loss on the trot.