Updated January 27th, 2024 at 22:47 IST

Palani Tuskers, Murthal Magnets among ten teams to secure challenger round berths

Palani Tuskers and Murthal Magnets are among the ten teams that have extended their sensational run to qualify for the challenger round.

Republic Sports Desk
Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2023
Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2023 | Image:Special Arrangement
Palani Tuskers and Murthal Magnets are among the ten teams that have extended their sensational run to qualify for the challenger round of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry.

The revolutionary kabaddi tournament, empowering India’s budding kabaddi stars with a highly competitive platform, gives the next-gen players a chance to showcase their talent. It also grooms them for the biggest stage in Kabaddi.

In addition to establishing a feasible career route in sports, the series aims to develop a broader set of skills in players by providing assistance in financial literacy, media training, and nutrition throughout their participation in the Yuva Kabaddi Series.

Palani Tuskers finished the survival round on top of the table in the ongoing Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2023 with 59 points, while Murthal Magnets came in second place with 50 points.
Aravalli Arrows, Vijayanagara Veers, Hampi Heroes, Chola Veerans, Panchala Pride, Himalayan Tahrs, Periyar Panthers and Sindh Sonics have also made their way to the challenger round of the competition.

Maurya Mavericks and Tadoba Tigers have crashed out of the tournament after finishing in 11th and 12th place, respectively. The ongoing tournament has witnessed some stellar performances from the young Indian players.

Rohit Rathee of Murthal Magnets has impressed the most in the attacking department, amassing the highest raid points with 107 and also having the most Super 10s games to his name with six.

His teammate Sonu Rathee is currently leading as the top defender with 36 tackle points followed by Srinath Tejavath of Vijayanagara Veers with 35 points and Aryan Kumar of Panchala Pride, who has earned 32 points with his sublime defensive displays.

Rakesh Gowda of Hampi Heroes tops the super raids leaderboard with six super raids while Akash Malik of Himalayan Tahrs is at the forefront of the super tackles race with six super tackles.

The EaseMyTrip Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2023 is witnessing a total of 120 high-intensity matches with 240 players from 12 different states participating in the tournament.

The final of the exciting tournament will be played on 7 February. Fans can catch all the thrilling action Live on FanCode.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 22:47 IST

