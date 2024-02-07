Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 21:31 IST

PKL 10: Puneri Paltan thrash Telugu Titans by 31 points

Puneri Paltan came into the game on the back of two consecutive ties and were eager to claim all points available from this game.

Press Trust Of India
Puneri Paltan during PKL
Puneri Paltan during PKL | Image:Pro Kabaddi League
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Puneri Paltan bounced back to winning ways and soared to the top of the standings as they handed Telugu Titans a 60-29 drubbing in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Tuesday.

Akash Shinde (11 raid points), Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui (7 points) and Abinesh Nadarajan (5 tackle points) were the key players for Puneri Paltan in their comprehensive win.

Advertisement

Puneri Paltan came into the game on the back of two consecutive ties and were eager to claim all points available from this game.

They spared no time in getting started as they led from the very first raid and needed just six minutes to inflict an ALL OUT and storm to an 11-2 lead.

Advertisement

Puneri Paltan's three-man raiding unit of Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat and Akash ensured their team seized complete control of the match as they powered them to a second ALL OUT in the 14th minute.

The Telugu Titans hardly put up a fight as they trailed by 16 points at 22-6. It only got worse for them as they did not garner a single point for the remainder of the 1st half and Puneri Paltan went into the break with a massive lead at 29-6.

Advertisement

Puneri Paltan inflicted an ALL OUT within a minute of the restart to open up an enormous 25-point lead.

Telugu Titans captain Pawan Sehrawat, who was off the mat for 10 minutes in the first half, endured a poor outing as he wasn't able to rescue his side.

Advertisement

Akash produced a superb 3-point SUPER RAID that reduced the opposition to 3 men and eventually led to yet another ALL OUT in the 28th minute. The scoreline read 45-11 in Puneri Paltan's favour, with both Abinesh Nadarajan and Shadloui completing High 5s.

Telugu Titans did well in the final five minutes of the game as Sanjeevi came up with a SUPER RAID and they went on to inflict an ALL OUT, but it made no difference to the outcome of the match as Puneri Paltan won by 31 points. PTI AH AH KHS KHS

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 21:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Is Monkey Fever? The Disease That Has Claimed 2 Lives In Karnataka

    Lifestyle Health11 minutes ago

  2. John Abraham-Sharvari Wagh Starrer Vedaa To Release On THIS Date

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. ED Raids Former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat's Residences

    Videos14 minutes ago

  4. Paytm Struggles: These Fintech Apps Witness Big Surge in Downloads

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Taylor Swift Inflation: Know the Taylor influence

    Business News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement