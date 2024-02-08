Advertisement

UP Yoddhas is gearing up for a turnaround to get their campaign back on track when they face Bengal Warriors tomorrow in Match 70 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, which will be played here at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium. The Yoddhas went down 27-46 against Tamil Thalaivas in their last game and are currently placed at tenth in the points table with 21 points and a score difference of -29. In their previous encounter of the ongoing season, UP Yoddhas and Bengal Warriors played a thrilling 37-37 tie.

Bengal Warriors won their previous game by a scorecard of 46-26 against the Telugu Titans and are sitting one place above the Yoddhas in the table with 28 points and a score difference of -6.

Advertisement

The Yoddhas and the Warriors have faced each other on 13 different occasions throughout the seasons of PKL. Both the teams have emerged victorious on four occasions each while five encounters ended in a tie.

Speaking before the match, UP Yoddhas Head Coach Jasvir Singh said, “The impact of some unforced errors in our recent matches has affected our results, but it hasn't dampened our morale. With half of the tournament still ahead, we are determined to turn our campaign around and aim for a spot in the playoffs. Our team is putting in a tremendous effort to win upcoming matches and bring joy to our loyal fans who have supported us during challenging times.”

Advertisement

Captain Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill have been the mainstay in finding raid points for the Yoddhas with 90 and 87 raiding points respectively, featuring in the top 10 lists of most successful raids and most raid points.

In defense, Sumit has led the Yoddhas with his 40 tackle points which brought him at the top of the list of most tackle points in the league. He has been well assisted by the pair of Nitesh Kumar and Gurdeep who have earned 33 and 28 tackle points respectively. All-rounder Vijay Malik have chipped in both departments for the Yoddhas, earning 43 points in the tournament so far.

Advertisement

The match between UP Yoddhas and Bengal Warriors will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports Network and can be streamed LIVE on Disney Hotstar on 13th January 2024, 09:00 p.m. (IST) onwards.

Bengal Warriors will hope for their captain Maninder Singh to continue his good form in the upcoming match. With 97 raiding points, he features in the top 5 in the lists of most raid points and most successful raids. In defense, Shubham Shinde (38 tackle points) will lead the Warriors in the matchup against the Yoddhas’ raiders.

Advertisement