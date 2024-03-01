English
Updated March 1st, 2024 at 22:38 IST

PKL 2024: Know who won the Pro Kabaddi League season 10, players with most raids and tackles

Here is the final report of PKL 2024. Know who eventually won the title, who secured the most points, and who completed most tackles in Pro kabaddi League 10.

Republic Sports Desk
PKL 2024
PKL 2024 | Image:www.prokabaddi.com/
After 13 weeks of indefatigable play, the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 finally comes to a close on Friday, March 1, 2024. The final battle was played between the teams of Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers. Considering how the league stage went, and the playoffs as well, Paltan came into the final as prime heavyweights. However, Haryana was also into the groove and since it was a final, both teams started with a 50-50 probability. So, who prevailed?

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: Who won the PKL 2024 title?

It was Puneri Paltan's second final in a row. They lost the championship bout against Jaipur Pink Panthers in 2023. This time though they did not end up being the runner-ups. The team led by Aslam Mustafa Inamdar dominated the Steelers in the final. While the scorecard- 28-25- may showcase it to be a close encounter, Paltan was never under any sort of pressure and hence emerged the champions in the PKL 2024. Notably, the first half Super Raid by Pankaj Mohite turned out to be crucial as it brought four points into the bucket of Puneri Paltan.

PKL 2024: Which player scored the most points in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10

Dabang Delhi's Ashu Malik secured most raids in PKL 2024. In the 23 matches he played, Malik completed 228 Raids and garnered 276 points for his side. Arjun Deshwal of Pink Panthers finished second on the list. Telugu Titans' Pawan Sehrawat was the distant 3rd.

PKL Season 10: Which played completed the most tackles in Pro Kabaddi League 2024

Puneri Paltan all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh completed the most tackles in PKL 2024. He amassed a total of 95 tackles and proved to be a challenge of extreme measures for the opponents. He was miles ahead of others, and the graphic given below testifies it.

With that PKL 2024 action draws to a close. To know more statistics from the culminated season, click here.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 22:38 IST

