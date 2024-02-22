English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 23:59 IST

PKL Points Table 2024: Check PKL's Top Raider, Defender, Team Standings before Playoffs

Check out the final picture of PKL Points Table 2024 before the start of the playoffs stage. Know the top raider and the leading defender.

Republic Sports Desk
PKL Points Table
PKL Points Table | Image:PKL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The action before the Playoffs stage is finally over and a total of 6 teams have advanced to the next stage. Top-2 have directly entered the semi-finals. The rest will go through the eliminator phase. On the final day of the league stage, a total of three matches will be on display. After an exhausting 12 weeks of play, the concluding points table has formed.

In the first contest of the day, U-Mumba got the better of Telugu Titans. Both the teams could not make it to the play-offs stage, however, U-Mumba got the consolation win. In the second match, the league leaders, Puneri Paltan exhumed a win over Up Yoddhas. The match went deep and the score line stopped at 40-38 in favour of Paltan. Bengaluru Bulls crushed Haryana Steelers in the last match. The score turned out to be 53-39 in favour of the Bulls.

Advertisement

Also Read | PKL: Pawan Sehrawat's brilliant four-point Super Raid wins it for Totans

PKL Points Table 2024: Final picture before the playoffs

Puneri Paltan have ended the league stage with the most points. Followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers. These two sides were the only two to breach the 90-point mark. Here's the final outlook of the Pro Kabaddi League Points Table 2024.

Also Read | Women Kabaddi players to show force for first time in Yuva Series 2024

Advertisement

PKL 2024: PKL 2024: Arjun Deshwal takes the lead over Ashu Malik

Jaipur Pink Panthers' Arjun Deshwal is leading the charts as the top raider. He has so far amassed 262 points in PKL season 10. Just behind him is Ashu Malik, who is at 257 points. Since both of them have qualified for the next stage, the race will continue.

Advertisement

Also Read | PKL: Narender, Vishal help Thalaivas crush Bengal Warriors

PKL 2024 top defenders: Chiyaneh chills at the top

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh of Puneri Paltan has made the most successful tackles in PKL Season 10. He is standing at the top, and considering the lead he has taken over the others, it would be a momentous task to move him from this position.

The PKL Season 10 is at its business end, with the playoffs stage about to begin. The playoffs will take place between the teams who have finished 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th. On February 26, Dabang Delhi will take on Patna Pirates, whereas, Gujarat Giants will be up against Haryana Steelers. Both the matches will be held at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 23:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

an hour ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

an hour ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

an hour ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

an hour ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

4 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

5 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

5 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

7 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

8 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

8 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

8 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

a day ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Thalapathy Vijay's Movies That Were Remade In Telugu

    Galleries8 minutes ago

  2. Lord Of The Rings To Titanic: Movies With Most Oscar Wins

    Galleries17 minutes ago

  3. Team India is Ranchi ready

    Web Stories20 minutes ago

  4. PKL Points Table: Final League Standings before playoffs

    Sports 30 minutes ago

  5. French Desserts That Are A Must-Try

    Galleries32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo