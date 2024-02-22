Advertisement

The action before the Playoffs stage is finally over and a total of 6 teams have advanced to the next stage. Top-2 have directly entered the semi-finals. The rest will go through the eliminator phase. On the final day of the league stage, a total of three matches will be on display. After an exhausting 12 weeks of play, the concluding points table has formed.

In the first contest of the day, U-Mumba got the better of Telugu Titans. Both the teams could not make it to the play-offs stage, however, U-Mumba got the consolation win. In the second match, the league leaders, Puneri Paltan exhumed a win over Up Yoddhas. The match went deep and the score line stopped at 40-38 in favour of Paltan. Bengaluru Bulls crushed Haryana Steelers in the last match. The score turned out to be 53-39 in favour of the Bulls.

PKL Points Table 2024: Final picture before the playoffs

Puneri Paltan have ended the league stage with the most points. Followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers. These two sides were the only two to breach the 90-point mark. Here's the final outlook of the Pro Kabaddi League Points Table 2024.

PKL 2024: PKL 2024: Arjun Deshwal takes the lead over Ashu Malik

Jaipur Pink Panthers' Arjun Deshwal is leading the charts as the top raider. He has so far amassed 262 points in PKL season 10. Just behind him is Ashu Malik, who is at 257 points. Since both of them have qualified for the next stage, the race will continue.

PKL 2024 top defenders: Chiyaneh chills at the top

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh of Puneri Paltan has made the most successful tackles in PKL Season 10. He is standing at the top, and considering the lead he has taken over the others, it would be a momentous task to move him from this position.

The PKL Season 10 is at its business end, with the playoffs stage about to begin. The playoffs will take place between the teams who have finished 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th. On February 26, Dabang Delhi will take on Patna Pirates, whereas, Gujarat Giants will be up against Haryana Steelers. Both the matches will be held at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

