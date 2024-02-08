English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 18:29 IST

Pro Kabaddi League: Parteek Dahiya says Gujarat Giants have only PKL title in mind

Pro Kabaddi League: Parteek Dahiya, who is in his second season in the PKL, has been one of the standout performers for the Gujarat Giants,

Republic Sports Desk
Prateek Dahiya in PKL 2023/24
Prateek Dahiya in PKL 2023/24 | Image:PKL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

One of the brightest spots in the Gujarat Giants squad this season has been the young Parteek Dahiya, who has been in fine form for his side, which is captained by Fazel Atrachali and coached by Ram Mehar Singh.  

Parteek, who is in his second season in the PKL, came through the New Young Players’ programme in Season 9, and has been one of the standout performers for the Gujarat Giants, since joining the squad. The ace raider has scored 44 points in the last 4 games, with the Giants having won 7 out of their 11 games.  

Advertisement

In fact, against the Bengal Warriors in Noida, Parteek raised the bar and how, scoring 22 raid points and 3 tackle points to put in a power packed performance for the Gujarat Giants.  

Looking back, Parteek explained, “I started the season a little slowly but now that has changed and I am fully fit right now, and that is showing as I am playing longer durations in the game. What I do is, I keep myself focused on the strategy we have as a team, and look to perform my tasks accordingly, so that it benefits the team.”  

Advertisement

Parteek likes to keep things simple – he is well aware of his responsibilities for the team, and is keen to perform as best as he can to help the Gujarat Giants in their hunt for the coveted title. When comparing his first season to the ongoing one, Parteek noted that hard work has been the key to his progress.  

“I have been working hard with the coaches and they have been continuously helping me improve in my raiding and even my defensive performances. One of the things I have also worked on has been picking up more bonus points for the team. Ram Mehar Sir is always talking to me about my performances after games, and keeps motivating me a lot, and I think he expects me to do better in the future.”

Advertisement

While Ram Mehar is a stalwart in the sport of Kabaddi, Parteek, who hails from a sporting family where his uncle is the former India kabaddi captain Deepak Niwas Hooda and his sister is Asian Boxing Championships bronze medallist Preeti Dahiya, is also delighted to be playing alongside the champion Fazel Atrachali.  

“Fazel’s presence is immense for our team as he makes our defensive unit solid and then also is motivating all of us at all points, no matter what. He is a very positive character in the team, and he is very good person to have on your team.”  

Advertisement

Parteek, who says that his uncle has been a big influence on his career and dreams of a successful stint in the India colours, has his target set for the season.  

“We have to win the PKL title in Season 10. We as the Gujarat Giants have only one target, and that’s the trophy. We have all the support we need from the team owners and the management, the Adani Sportsline team, has always done everything to back us fully in every aspect, and we could not be happier about that. It helps us be focused and play better eventually,” he signed off.  

Advertisement

The Gujarat Giants will now move to Jaipur, where they will face the Puneri Paltan on 12th January.

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 18:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sushmita Sen Weighs In On Her Character In Aarya 3

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Propose Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages

    Lifestyle22 minutes ago

  3. Ryan Gosling Turned Down The Role Of Ken In Barbie For THIS Reason

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  4. Rupee awaits US treasury yields, RBI’s comments on liquidity

    Business News28 minutes ago

  5. Days After Harda Incident, 6 Firecracker Factories Sealed in Indore

    India News33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement