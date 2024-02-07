Updated January 18th, 2024 at 18:17 IST
Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Jaipur Leg Round-Up: Jaipur Pink Panthers move to the top of the points
Maninder Singh continued his brilliant form in the Jaipur leg as well. He notched a total of 23 raid points in the seventh week of PKL Season 10.
Jaipur Pink Panthers | Image:PKL
Jaipur Pink Panthers moved to the top of the table during their home leg, which was held from 12th to 17th January 2024. The Panthers have attained 58 points in 14 matches. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan are in second place with 52 points and Dabang Delhi K.C. are in third place with 44 points.
Let’s take a look at the highlights from the Jaipur Leg:
TOP RAIDERS
Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)
Arjun Deshwal put on a terrific performance during the Jaipur leg. He scored a whopping 50 points in just four games and helped his team record four consecutive victories at home.
Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)
Sachin (Patna Pirates)
Sachin has led the charge for the Patna Pirates' raiding unit this season. He notched a total of 14 raid points in Week 7 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.
TOP DEFENDERS
Sagar (Tamil Thalaivas)
Sagar was the rock in the Tamil Thalaivas' defensive unit during the Jaipur leg. He scored a total of 9 tackle points in Week 7 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.
Sahul Kumar (Jaipur Pink Panthers)
Sahul Kumar scored a total of 10 tackle points in the Jaipur leg. His four-point performance helped the Panthers clinch a thrilling victory over U Mumba.
Rahul Sethpal (Haryana Steelers)
Rahul Sethpal put on a brilliant performance against Tamil Thalaivas on Sunday. His High 5 helped the Steelers win the match 36-31.
TOP CONTESTS OF THE WEEK
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Telugu Titans 38-35 (Match 67)
The scoreline read 33-21 when just 10 minutes were left on the clock. However, Pawan Sehrawat switched gears thereon as he picked up points off successive raids before stopping V Ajith Kumar with a superb back hold. Jaipur Pink Panthers were down to 2 men at this point and in a spot of bother. Lucky Sharma stepped out of bounds and then Bhavani Rajput was flattened on the mat as Telugu Titans inflicted another All-Out. It marked a sensational comeback from them, as they fought their way back from a 19-point deficit to trail by just 5. However, Jaipur Pink Panthers determinedly held on to ensure they began their home leg on a victorious note.
Dabang Delhi K.C. tied 39-39 with Patna Pirates (Match 72)
Delhi held a comfortable lead at 28-19 at one point in the game. However, the Pirates fought back in the final quarter of the game and reduced Dabang's numbers. The Pirates inflicted an All-Out to reduce the gap to four points with three minutes to play. Within a minute that lead had disappeared, and the momentum shifted massively. With mere seconds of the game left though, both teams chose to play out and secure the tie, a fair result at the end.
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba 31-29 (Match 74)
Jaipur Pink Panthers edged a razor-thin game 31-29 against U Mumba. The Panthers' lead man Arjun Deshwal (11 points) helped the Pink Panthers get their third consecutive victory at home and extend their winning streak.
