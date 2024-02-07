Advertisement

Match 90 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 will see U Mumba take on Gujarat Giants on January 26. The match takes place at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna from 09:00 PM IST.

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants form guide

U Mumba head into this match on the back of a 32-32 tie against Puneri Paltan on January 23 in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants lost against Puneri Paltan in their last match by a 24-34 scoreline on January 21.

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record

In PKL history, U Mumba and Gujarat Giants have played each other 13 times.

Gujarat Giants lead the head-to-head record, winning 8 times while U Mumba have returned with a victory on 4 occasions. One match between these sides ended in a tie.

The previous contest between U Mumba and Gujarat Giants ended in favour of the latter. They won 39-37 earlier in Season 10.

With 6 wins, 6 losses, and 2 ties, U Mumba are sixth on the PKL 10 points table with 40 points.

Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, have 44 points and are fifth on the points table. They have won 8 and lost 6 times this season.

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants top players

U Mumba

Guman Singh has been the prime raider for U Mumba this season after racking up 128 raid points in 14 matches. He picked up 15 raid points in his previous appearance.

Meanwhile, U Mumba’s defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Rinku, who has scored 28 tackle points in 9 matches in PKL 10.

All-rounder Amirmohammad Zafardanesh is also a player to watch out for after amassing 103 points so far.

Gujarat Giants

For Gujarat Giants, Rakesh will be their main raider. He has notched up 73 raid points in 13 matches, including 9 do-or-die raid points.

Sombir is the top defender from the squad having claimed 38 tackle points in 14 matches, while Rohit Gulia is the top all-rounder in the Gujarat Giants squad with 35 points in 12 outings.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi Season 10 LIVE?

Catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 10 on the Star Sports Network and for free on the Disney+ hotstar mobile app.