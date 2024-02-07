Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 19:14 IST

UP Yoddhas Hope to Return to Winning Ways against U Mumba

The Yoddhas went down 36-27 against Dabang Delhi K.C. in their previous match. On the other hand, U Mumba also lost their last match against Tamil Thalaivas.

Republic Sports Desk
Pardeep Narwal in action for UP Yoddhas
Pardeep Narwal in action for UP Yoddhas | Image:PKL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

UP Yoddhas are aiming for a turnaround in their campaign as they seek to return to winning ways in their reverse fixture against U Mumba in Match 102 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. The match is scheduled to take place at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium. The two teams faced each other on the opening day of the ongoing season where the Yoddhas closely missed out on a victory 31-34. The Yoddhas are currently winless in their last eight matches and are sitting at 11th in the points table with 23 points and the score difference of -63.

The Yoddhas went down 36-27 against Dabang Delhi K.C. in their previous match. On the other hand, U Mumba also lost their last match against Tamil Thalaivas, going down 34-50. The Mumbai franchisee will be desperate for a win tomorrow as they too have been winless in their previous eight games and are currently placed on 9th with 40 points and the score difference of -19.

Advertisement

The Yoddhas and the Mumbas have faced each other 11 times across the seasons of PKL. The contest has stayed neck-to-neck as both the teams have defeated the other on five occasions, with one match being ended on a tie.

Speaking before the match, UP Yoddhas Head Coach Jasvir Singh said, “We have to give our best to stay alive in the tournament. Winning all our remaining matches is the only way to go. Our young raiders have shown promise in the last couple of games but as a team we need to come out stronger as we can’t afford any mistakes now.”

Advertisement

The absence of Surender Gill due to injury added heaps of pressure in the raiding department on the shoulders of Captain Pardeep Narwal, who has displayed some shades of his greatness, picking up 122 raid points in 99 successful raids, as he features in the top 10 lists of most raid points and most successful raids in the tournament.

In defense, Sumit is leading the chart for the Yoddhas with 51 tackle points in the tournament so far. He has been well supported by Nitesh Kumar and Gurdeep who have earned 34 and 28 tackle points respectively. All-rounder Vijay Mallik has been vital in both the departments, picking up 47 total points in the tournament.

Advertisement

For U Mumba, their star raider Guman Singh will be the force to reckon with, as he currently features in top 3 in the lists of most raid points and most successful raids in the tournament with 151 raid points in 120 successful raids. He is well assisted by all-rounder Amirmohammad Zafardanesh who has picked up 116 raid points so far. In defense, the pair of Surinder Singh and Rinku will look to be at their best in the upcoming clash against the Yoddhas. 

The match between UP Yoddhas and U Mumba will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports Network and can be streamed LIVE on Disney Hotstar on 03rd February, 2024, 08:00 p.m. (IST) onwards.

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 19:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News15 minutes ago

  2. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections24 minutes ago

  5. Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 131, Over 300 People Missing

    World25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement