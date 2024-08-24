Published 20:29 IST, August 24th 2024
Key chain to ward off evil, coach Deepali''s hard work behind Swapnil''s Olympic glory
Shooter Swapnil Kusale isn't really superstitious but when fellow mates Akhil Sheoran and Shriyanka Sadangi gifted him a small key chain to ward off evil eye, he readily accepted it before boarding the flight to Paris for the Olympics.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India's Swapnil Kusale reacts after after finishing third in the 50m rifle 3 positions men's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
19:24 IST, August 24th 2024