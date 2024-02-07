English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 19:44 IST

Khelo India Winter Games 2024: Pretty Ladakh all set for date with history

The opening ceremony of KIWG will be held at the NDS Stadium, Leh on Friday. Ice hockey matches and speed skating events will be the highlights of the day

Republic Sports Desk
Khelo India Winter Games
Khelo India Winter Games | Image:KIWG
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Union Territory of Ladakh, hosting the Khelo India Winter Games for the first time, is all set for a historic and traditional opening ceremony at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium in Leh on Friday. The first part of KIWG 2024 will be held here till February 6. The second part of the Games will be held in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir from February 21-25.

“We are really excited and want to prove that we can host ice games at the national level. Leh is known for ice hockey and ice skating and since this is our debut, we want to justify the faith that the Union sports ministry has reposed on us,” said Shri Ravinder Kumar, sports secretary, UT of Ladakh.

Advertisement

Ladakh will be conducting two Games (disciplines) -- ice hockey and speed skating. Three hundred and forty-four athletes from 15 states and Union Territories and two public institutions will compete over five days across three venues - NDS Sports Stadium, Gupuks pond and Ladakh Scout Regimental Centre (LSRC) rink.

Picturesque Leh has been preparing for the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 for a month now. The mascot of the Games, the snow leopard ‘Sheen-e She’ or Shan, was revealed on Tuesday. Ever since, volunteers are braving the sub-zero temperatures and working overtime to prepare Leh for the Games. 

Advertisement

It’s been hectic but we are getting a lot of help from local associations, volunteers and the Army. Everyone coming here are our guests. We want athletes to get a pleasant experience and come back here as tourists, too,” said Shri Kumar, adding the venues are fully prepared to host the Games.

Jammu and Kashmir, which hosted the Khelo India Winter Games in its entirety in 2023, won the team championship with 25 gold medals while Maharashtra (11 golds) and Himachal Pradesh (10 golds) finished second and third, respectively. Ladakh (4 gold medals) finished ninth with a total haul of 15 medals. 

Advertisement

This is a great opportunity for Ladakh’s athletes to showcase their talent in ‘home’ territory. It’s also a great exposure for us to learn how to manage an event of national importance,” said Shri Kumar.

The Games, including the opening ceremony, will be live streamed on multiple platforms of DD Sports.

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 19:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. Tom Holland To Make Theatre Comeback With Revival Of Romeo And Juliet

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  3. Jonathan Majors' Sentencing In Domestic Assault Case Postponed To April

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  4. Indian shares set for higher opening, following Asian markets

    Business News29 minutes ago

  5. Internet services restricted in Rajouri, Poonch. Here's why

    India News31 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement