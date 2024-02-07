Advertisement

Maharashtra swimmer Palak Joshi improved on her 200m backstroke national mark while Tamil Nadu weightlifter R P Keerthana won the girls 81kg category by breaking Snatch and overall National Youth records on the penultimate day of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 here on Tuesday.

Joshi, who had represented India at the 2022 Asian Games, was miles ahead of competition as she stopped the clock at 2:18.59s, setting a timing lower than her senior national mark of 2:18.90s set at the National Aquatics championships in Hyderabad last July.

The Swimming Federation of India will recognise it as the ‘Best Indian Performance’ as SFI only consider best performances in the National Games as National Records.

Telangana’s Sri Nithya Sagi won the silver with a time of 2:25.83s while Karnataka’s Naisha took home the bronze with a time of 2:25.83s.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu weightlifter R P

Keerthana broke the National Youth record in Snatch, Clean & Jerk and overall to clinch the gold in girls 81kg category. Keerthana lifted a total of 188 kgs, including 85kg in snatch and 103kg in Clean & Jerk to finish ahead of state-mate Oviya K (184kg) with Uttar Pradesh’s Santushti Choudhary taking home the bronze with a total lift of 162kg.

The earlier record in Snatch (81kg), Clean & Jerk (104kg) and overall (185kg) were held by Ch. Srilakshmi of Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra added nine more gold medals to their tally to cross half-century of gold medals.

World champion and 2022 Asian Games bronze medallist Aditi Gopichand Swami led Maharashtra charge at the archery venue in Nehru Park, winning the compound girls and mixed team gold medals while Pruthviraj Ghadge and Sharvani Shende won the recurve mixed team final.

Shende also won the silver medal in girls recurve category while Tejal Salve won the silver medal in compound girls and Mihir Apar took home the bronze from boy’s compound event.

In Madurai, Maharashtra Kho-kho team lived up to their favourite tag to clinch both the gold medals. The boys defeated Delhi 40-10 while the girls got the bette of Odisha 33-24.

Taarini Suri and Shravani Walekar then took Maharashtra to 50 gold medals when they defeated Odisha’s Pragati Parida and Vishakha Toppo 21-13, 20-22, 21-16 in the girls doubles final at the TNPESU badminton hall.

In shooting, Telangana’s Yuvek Battula and Venkat Lakku bagged the mixed team gold with Madhya Pradesh’s Vanshika Tiwari and Udyaman Rathore bagging the silver and Punjab’s Zorawar Bedi and Risham Guron taking home the bronze.

RESULTS

ARCHERY

Girls:

Recurve: Gold – Avani (Har); Silver – Sharvari Shende (Mah); Bronze – Jannat (Har)

Compound: Gold – Aditi Gopichand Swami (Mah); Silver – Tejal Salve (Mah); Bronze – Kumud Saini (Del)

Boys:

Recurve: Gold – Shubham Kumar (Bih); Silver – Laishram Nelson (Man); Bronze – Atharva Sharma (Raj)

Compound: Gold – Sukhmandeep Singh (Pun); Silver – Harsh Kumar (Chd); Bronze – Mihir Apar (Mah)

Mixed team recurve: Gold – Pruthviraj Ghadge/Sharvari Shende (Mah); Silver – Agastay Singh/Avani (Har), Bronze – Atharva Sharma/Pranjal Tholiya (Raj)

Mixed team compound: Gold – Manav Jadhao/Aditi Swami (Mah); Silver – Pendyala Trinath Chowdary/Kengam Saranya (AP); Bronze – Aryan Yadav/Kumud Saini (Del)

BADMINTON

Girls:

Singles: Gold medal match – T Surya Charishma (AP) bt Aesha Gandhi (Guj) 21-14, 21-14

Bronze – Rujula Ramu

Doubles: Gold medal match – Taarini Suri/Shravani Walekar (Mah) bt Pragati Parida/Vishakha Toppo (Odi) 21-13, 20-22, 21-16; Bronze – Gayatri Rawat/Mansa Rawat (Utr)

Boys:

Singles: Gold medal match – Laksh Chengappa MA (Kar) bt Ansh Negi (Utr) 21-17, 21-13; Bronze – R Mithesh (TN)

Doubles: Gold medal match – GP Vinayakram/Swastik M (TN) bt Bhavya Chabra/Param Choudhary (Del) 21-18, 21-18; Bronze – Bhargav Ram Arigala/Viswa Tej Gobburu (AP)

FOOTBALL

Girls: Gold medal match – Manipur bt West Bengal 0-0 (8-7); Bronze --

KHO-KHO

Girls: Gold medal match –Maharashtra bt Odisha 33-24; Bronze – Gujarat, Delhi

Boys: Gold medal match – Maharashtra bt Delhi – 40-10; Bronze – Gujarat, Karnataka

SHOOTING

Mixed team: Gold – Yuvek Battula/Venkat Lakku (Tel) 39+8; Silver – Vanshika Tiwari/Udyaman Rathore (MP) 39+6; Bronze – Zorawar Bedi/Risham Guron (Pun)

SWIMMING

Girls:

200m medley: Gold – Shreenithi Natesan (TN) 2:26.78s; Silver – Saanvi Deshwal (Mah) 2:27.64s; Bronze – Subhranshini Priyadarshini (Asm) 2:31.60s

200m backstroke: Gold – Palak Joshi (Mah) 2:18.59s; Silver – Sri Nithya Sagi (Tel) 2:25.83s; Bronze – Naisha (Kar) 2:25.83s

4x100m medley: Gold – Karnataka 4:32.66s; Silver – Maharashtra 4:34.30s; Bronze – Tamil Nadu 4:41.21s

Boys:

200m medley: Gold – Yug Chelani (Raj) 2:10.73s; Silver – Siddhanth Singh Jadon (MP) 2:12.29s; Bronze – Saswata Roy (WB) 2:13.50s

200m Backstroke: Gold – Nithik Nathella (TN) 2:04.60s; Silver – Rishabh Das (Mah) 2:05.19s; Bronze – Akash Mani (Kar) 2:07.25s

800m Freestyle: Gold – Mongam Theerdu Samadev (AP) 8:29.77s; Silver – Gotteti Sampath Kumar Yadav (AP) 8:29.86s; Bronze – Darshan S (Kar) 8:39.89

TENNIS

Girls doubles: Gold medal match – Maaya Rajeshwari/Lakshmi Prabha (TN) bt Suhitha Maruri/Sreenidhi Balaji (Kar) 6-2, 6-1;

Bronze: Ruma Gaikawari/Asmi Adkar (Mah), Sonal Patil/Aishwarya Dayanand (Mah)

Boys doubles: Gold medal match -- Pranav & K.Mahalimgam (TN) bt C S Warik & T M Jhadav (Mah) 6-3, 6-1

WEIGHTLIFTING

Girls

81kg: Gold – R P Keerthana (TN) 188kg; Silver – Oviya K (TN) 184kg; Bronze – Santushti Choudhary (UP) 162kg.

81+kg: Gold – Amritha P Suni (Ker) 181kg; Silver – Aditi (UP) 173kg; Bronze – Y Chaitna Kumari (AP) 169kg.

Boys

102+kg: Gold – Suvansh Thakur (HP) 280kg; Silver – David Zohmingmawla (Miz) 266kg; Bronze – Sarth Jadhav (Mah) 264

WRESTLING

Girls:

53kg: Gold – Ekta Kumari (Raj); Silver – Sanika Patil (Mah); Bronze – Riya Kumari (Jha), Priya (Har)

65kg: Gold – Siksha (Del); Silver – Prerna Mehta (HP); Bronze – Tannu (Har), Apeksha Patil (Mah)

Boys

55kg FS: Gold – Anuj Kumar Vishnoi (Raj); Silver – Khazamainuddin Malagi (Kar); Bronze – Abhishek Yadav (UP), Yogesh Phalswal (Del)

80kg FS: Gold – Arjun Gadekar (Mah); Silver – Neeraj (Del); Bronze – Saurabh Yadav (UP), Yadvinder Singh (HP)

92kg GR: Gold – Shivam Yadav (UP); Silver – Umesh (Har); Bronze – Vansh Dabas (Del), Konewale Gajanand Singh (Tel)