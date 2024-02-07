Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 21:48 IST

KIYG 2023: Telangana’s Vritti Agarwal claims third swimming gold as Maharashtra cross 100-medal mark

At the time of writing, Maharashtra opened up a huge gap over Tamil Nadu with a tally of 37 gold, 32 silver and 40 bronze for a total of 109 medals.

Republic Sports Desk
Vritti Agarwal
Vritti Agarwal | Image:KIYG
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarwal clinched her third gold medal in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 on a day table-toppers Maharashtra became the first contingent to cross the 100-medal mark in this edition of the Games.

At the time of writing, Maharashtra opened up a huge gap over second placed Tamil Nadu with a tally of 37 gold, 32 silver and 40 bronze for a total of 109 medals. Tamil Nadu stayed ahead of Haryana thanks to their gold medal winning performance in road cycling, girls 100m backstroke and boys’ volleyball. They now have 29 gold, 18 silver and 30 bronze for a total of 77 medals.

Haryana could win only two of the five gold medals on offer from the wrestling arena at the Rajarathinam stadium and now have a total of 83 medals, including 29 gold, 15 silver and 39 bronze.

At the SDAT Aquatics complex, Vritti, who had bagged the girls 200m and 800m freestyle titles on the opening day of the swimming competition on Saturday, clinched the 400m gold medal with a timing of 4:32.77 seconds. Meenakshi Menon of Karnataka (4:37.60s) and Maharashtra’s Aditi Hegde (4:39.58s) won the silver and bronze respectively.

Rajasthan’s Yug Chelani then added the boys 400m medley gold to his 200m freestyle gold with a timing of 4:38.40s with Andhra Pradesh’s Mongam Theerdu Samadev (4:40.66s) and West Bengal’s Saswata Roy (4:45.51s) bagging the silver and bronze.

At the Guru Nanak College shooting range, Maharashtra’s Isha Taksale added another gold medal to her tally with a dominant show in the final of the girls 10m Air Rifle event. The Panvel-resident, who had won the 10m Air Rifle mixed team gold, finished with a total of 253.8 points with Madhya Pradesh’s Gautami Bhanot (253 points) and Karnataka’s Anushka Thokur (231.2 pts) bagging the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Maharashtra also added two gold medals in the swimming competition with Aditi Hegde winning the 100m butterfly while the girls’ 4x100m relay team getting the gold after toppers Karnataka were disqualified as one of their swimmers jumped in the water early.

Weightlifter Sairaj Pardeshi (boys 81kg) and wrestler Sumit Kumar (boys 71kg freestyle) completed Maharashtra’s gold medal tally for the day.

Earlier, cyclist Nanda Chichakhandi of Karnataka won the girls 20km time trials while Tamil Nadu’s Kishore N grabbed the gold medal in 80km individual road race.

At the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium, hosts Tamil Nadu got the better of defending champions Haryana 3-1 to clinch the volleyball boys team gold with West Bengal winning the girls title with a 3-0 victory over Rajasthan.

CYCLING ROAD
Girls: 
20km Time Trials: Gold – Nanda Chichakhandi (Kar) 31:25.350s; Silver – Alanis Lilly Cubeleo (Ker) 32:30.178s; Bronze – Anupama Guled (Kar) 33:16.259

Boys:
80km Individual: Gold – Kishore N (TN) 02:04:02.980s; Silver – Mijaan Abbas (Guj) 02:04:03.240s; Bronze – Nithin S (TN) 02:04:03.412s

SHOOTING
Girls:

10m Air Rifle: Gold – IshaTaksale (Mah) 253.8; Silver – GautamiBhanot (MP) 253; Bronze – Anushka Thokur (Kar) 231.2

25m Pistol: Gold – Manavi Jain (MP) 36; Silver – Harnavdeep Kaur (Pun) 24; Bronze – Agam Ranjit Kaur (Pun) 20

SWIMMING

Girls: 
400m: Gold – VrittiAgarwal (Tel) 4:32.77; Silver – Meenakshi Menon (Kar) 4:37.60; Bronze – Aditi Hegde (Mah) 4:39.58

100m backstroke: Gold – Deeksha Sivakumar (TN) 1:07.91s; Silver – PratikshaDangi (Mah) 1:08.02s; Bronze – Sri Nitya Sagi (Tel) 1:08.98s

200m Breaststroke:Gold – Pahi Bora (Asm) 2:41.32s; Silver – Venika Parikh (Guj) 2:42.90s; Bronze – NatesanShreenitho (TN) 2:43.13

100m butterfly:Gold – Aditi Hegde (Mah) 1:04.78s; Silver – Jahnabi Kashyap (Asm) 1:05.12s; Bronze – Rithik Bangalore (Kar) 1:05.79

4x100m:Gold –Maharashtra 4:08.61s; Silver – Tamil Nadu 4:12.34s

Boys:
400m Medley: Gold – YugChelani (Raj) 4:38.40s; Silver – MongamSamadev (AP) 4:40.66s; Bronze – Saswata Roy (WB) 4:45.51s

100m backstroke:Gold – Akash Mani (Kar) 57.14; Silver – NithikNathella (TN) 57.63; Bronze – Rishabh Das (Mah) 57.68

200m Breaststroke:Gold – Rana Pratap (Jha) 2:23.98s; Silver – ShlokKhopade (Mah) 2:25.04s; Bronze – Abhinandan Khandelwal (Raj) 2:26.38s)

1500m: Gold – MongamSamdev (AP) 16:18.73; Silver – Dharshan S (Kar) 16:18.87; Bronze – AtharvarajPatil (Mah) 16:20.41


VOLLEYBALL
Girls:
Gold Medal match: West Bengal bt Rajasthan 23-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-23
Bronze Medal match: Tamil Nadu bt Gujarat 25-21, 25-15, 25-6

Boys: 
Gold Medal match: Tamil Nadu bt Haryana 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 25-15 
Bronze Medal match: Andhra Pradesh bt Uttar Pradesh 26-24, 25-20, 25-20


WEIGHTLIFTING
Girls:
59kg: Gold – Sagun Rav (UP) 175kg; Silver – Bhumika Mohite (Mah) 172; Bronze – B Harika (AP) 166

64kg: Gold –Ankita (Raj) 174kg; Silver – C Harshika (Pon) 173kg; Bronze – Barsha Bor (WB) 
171kg

Boys:
81 kg:Gold – SairajPardeshi (Mah) 286kg; Silver – Hrudanda Das (Odi) 282kg; Bronze – D Premsagar (AP) 272kg

89kg: Gold – V Ramu (AP) 292kg; Silver – Sanidhya Sanjay More (Mah) 291kg; Bronze – Dheershan J (TN) 286kg

WRESTLING
Girls:
61kg: Gold – Jhanvi (Har); Silver – Yashita (Del); Bronze – BuvaneshwariKoliwad (Kar), Ahilya (Mah)

Boys:
55kg GR: Gold – Anil Mor (Har); Silver – Manu Yadav (Chd); Bronze – Praveen (Del), AdgondDhareppaBilagi (Kar)

65kg GR: Gold – Sagar Singh (Pun); Silver – Vaishnav Adkar (Mah); Bronze – Tukaram Patil (Mah), Ritik (Har)

60kg FS: Gold – Ankush (Del); Silver – Armanpreet Singh (Pun); Bronze – Tushar (Har), Suraj Yadav (UP)

71kg FS: Gold – Sumit Kumar (Mah); Silver –Subham (Del); Bronze – Vikas (Har), Moni (Har)

Kalariyapattu:

Girls
Chuvadukal: Gold – Vijaya Nanda RR (Ker); Silver – Niranjana Nair (Del); Bronze – Dhalana KS (Ker), Sreelakshmi KG (Ker)

Boys

High Kick: Gold – Aryan (Har); Silver – Ritik Kumar Singh (Chh); Bronze – Aadhi Pothody (Ker)

Long Staff fight: Gold – Akash P/Prajeesh P (Ker); Silver – Abhinand KP/Gokul Krishna K (Ker); Bronze – Aadinath/A M Aaron (Del), Pranav Jithesh/Karthik Nair (Har)

Published January 28th, 2024 at 21:48 IST

