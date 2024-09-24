Published 17:40 IST, September 24th 2024
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson is unanimous choice as WNBA MVP, winning award for the third time
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson is the unanimous choice as WNBA MVP, winning the award for the third time.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
A'ja Wilson celebrates after scoring against Japan in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
17:40 IST, September 24th 2024