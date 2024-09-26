sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:25 IST, September 26th 2024

LeBron and Bronny James are already scrimmaging with Lakers ahead of historic father-and-son season

LeBron James and his son, Bronny, are already scrimmaging with the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers during voluntary offseason workouts. JJ Redick and his coaching staff are planning and discussing the moment early in the new season when a father and son will share an NBA court for the first time.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
LeBron James and Bronny James
LeBron James and Bronny James | Image: AP
  • 4 min read
