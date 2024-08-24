sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Leverkusen gets another late goal to start Bundesliga title defense with 3-2 win at Monchengladbach

Published 11:30 IST, August 24th 2024

Leverkusen gets another late goal to start Bundesliga title defense with 3-2 win at Monchengladbach

The late goals just keep coming for Bayer Leverkusen. The defending Bundesliga champion needed a goal in the 11th minute of injury time to beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-2 Friday after giving up a two-goal lead in the opening game of the German league season.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jonas Omlin
Gladback goalkeeper Jonas Omlin walks on the pitch during a soccer match between Gladback and Bayer Leverkusen that was interrupted due to smoke bombs | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:30 IST, August 24th 2024