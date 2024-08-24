Published 11:30 IST, August 24th 2024
Leverkusen gets another late goal to start Bundesliga title defense with 3-2 win at Monchengladbach
The late goals just keep coming for Bayer Leverkusen. The defending Bundesliga champion needed a goal in the 11th minute of injury time to beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-2 Friday after giving up a two-goal lead in the opening game of the German league season.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Gladback goalkeeper Jonas Omlin walks on the pitch during a soccer match between Gladback and Bayer Leverkusen that was interrupted due to smoke bombs | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:30 IST, August 24th 2024