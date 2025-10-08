Lionel Messi's Cheeky 'Who Will Give me Passes?' Comment on Jordi Alba's Retirement is Treat For Inter Miami Fans

Lionel Messi is arguably the best footballer in the planet and enjoys a massive fanbase. At Inter Miami, his current club - he is a considered nothing short of a demi-god. On Tuesday, Messi's long-time teammate Jordi Alba retired. Alba has played alongside Messi at Barcelona in the past and is a close ally of the Argentine. And hence, when Alba retired, Alba took to Instagram and reacted on it.

“Thank you, football, thank you so much," Alba captioned the post.

Messi responded to the post with a heartfelt comment.

‘Who’s gonna give me back passes now?’

“Thanks to you, Jordi. I’m going to miss you so much. After so much together, it’s going to be weird to look to the left and not see you there… Crazy how many assists you gave me all these years.. Who’s gonna give me back passes now???" Messi commented.

Jodi No 1

The duo of Messi-Alba have tasted a lot of success together.

The duo played a total of 413 matches together during their time in Barcelona and Inter Miami, forming a partnership that saw Alba consistently providing passes to Messi from the left flank. The 36-year-old Alba provided 33 assists during their time on the pitch. Only three players - Luis Suarez (60), Dani Alves (42), and Andres Iniesta (37) have provided more assists than that.