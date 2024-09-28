sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:36 IST, September 28th 2024

Macau Open: Treesa and Gayatri's campaign ends in semifinals

Indian pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand's women’s doubles campaign at the Macau Open Super 300 badminton tournament came to an end as they lost to Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu in the semifinals here on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India's Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand
India's Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand | Image: PTI
