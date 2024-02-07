English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 19:21 IST

Man Singh becomes second Indian man to win gold at Asian Marathon Championships

Man Singh's time on Sunday was below the Paris Olympics qualifying mark of 2:08:10. He had finished eighth in the Hangzhou Asian Games last year in 2:16:59.

Press Trust Of India
Man Singh
Man Singh | Image:Olympics.com
Man Singh became only the second Indian man to clinch a gold medal at the Asian Marathon Championships as he won the race with a personal best time here on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Man Singh clocked two hours, 14 minutes and 19 seconds (2:14:19) to win the competition. His earlier best was 2:16:58, which he had clocked while finishing 11th in the Mumbai Marathon last year. China's Huang Yongzheng took the silver with a time of 2:15:24 while Kyrgyzstan’s Tiapkin Ilya came third in 2:18:18.

Another Indian in the fray, AP Belliappa finished sixth with a time of 2:20:20.

In the women's marathon race in Hong Kong, Ashvini Madan Jadhav finished eighth with a time of 2:56:42 while Jyoti Gawate ended at 11th in 3:06:20.

Gopi Thonakal was the first Indian man to win the Asian Marathon Championships title in 2017. He had clocked 2:15:48 to win the gold in Dongguan, China.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 19:21 IST

