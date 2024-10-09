sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | RG Kar Case | Middle East Conflict | Ratan Tata |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Mets beat Phillies 7-2 behind Alonso and Manaea to take 2-1 lead in NLDS

Published 16:47 IST, October 9th 2024

Mets beat Phillies 7-2 behind Alonso and Manaea to take 2-1 lead in NLDS

Pete Alonso launched another homer off Aaron Nola, and Sean Manaea took a two-hit shutout into the eighth inning as the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Tuesday in Game 3 of their NL Division Series.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mets beat Phillies 7-2
Mets beat Phillies 7-2 | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

16:47 IST, October 9th 2024