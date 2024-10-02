Published 20:50 IST, October 2nd 2024

Mets continue wild ride with 8-4 win over Brewers in playoff opener

Mark Vientos hit a tiebreaking, two-run single during a five-run outburst in the fifth inning as the indefatigable New York Mets continued their thrilling week by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 8-4 in an NL Wild Card Series opener Tuesday.