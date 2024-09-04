Published 14:48 IST, September 4th 2024
Mexican Kansas City Chiefs fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the new season
Wearing red jerseys and shirts, Kansas City Chiefs fans are doing the tomahawk chop. Not entirely unusual, except this scene isn't anywhere near an NFL stadium.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BYU running back LJ Martin (27) tries to get past Arkansas defensive back | Image: Associated Press
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
14:48 IST, September 4th 2024