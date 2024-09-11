Published 20:56 IST, September 11th 2024
Michael Harris II hits 2 homers and Braves rout Nationals 12-0 despite López's early exit
Michael Harris II hit two of Atlanta's four home runs and the Braves had 15 hits in a 12-0 rout of the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, despite losing starter Reynaldo López to a right shoulder injury after one inning.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Atlanta Braves | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:56 IST, September 11th 2024