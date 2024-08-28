sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Mukesh Ambani | Gujarat Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | MUDA Scam | Israel-Hamas | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Mizoram Football Association announce the return of the third season of the RFYC Naupang League

Published 00:09 IST, August 29th 2024

Mizoram Football Association announce the return of the third season of the RFYC Naupang League

 Mizoram Football Association announce the return of the third season of the RFYC Naupang League, a grassroots initiative aimed at developing football.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mizoram Football Association announce the return of the third season of the RFYC Naupang League
Mizoram Football Association announce the return of the third season of the RFYC Naupang League | Image: Special Arrangement
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

00:09 IST, August 29th 2024