Excellent bouts have kept fans riveted to their seats throughout the UFC 300. Something crazy had to happen at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, given the scale of the occasion. With a number of well-known celebrities present, everyone's attention was focused on the UFC BMF title match between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. The battle continued to the last round, with Holloway displaying unwavering dominance throughout and Gaethje displaying resiliency and fight spirit. But Holloway's biggest knockout of all time occurred in the last seconds of the fight, sending the crowd into frenzy. However, Dana White then revealed some incredible news: Conor McGregor will be making a comeback.

UFC CEO Dana White announces Conor McGregor comeback, dream match to take place

UFC CEO Dana White has officially announced the return of Conor McGregor! The Irish MMA striker will make his much anticipated return to the octagon, and his homecoming will be a grand affair. The UFC CEO has revealed that the The Notorious' return match will take place against Michael Chandler. The UFC 304 is anticipated take place on June 29th, 2024, at the UFC International Fight week.

Dana White just finally announced Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler has been running behind Conor McGregor to make the dream match Happen for a long time. Even McGregor had provided that a June timeline for his return, but at that time, the MMA promotion did not approve or deny it. The return of the Mystic Mac will draw a lot of attention as he is one of the most prominent MMA strikers of the planet.

Dana White announced two more clash apart form McGregor vs Chandler in UFC 303 as Dustin Poirier will face Islam Makhachev while Paulo Costa will face Sean Strickland in UFC 302. The UFC CEO made the revelation during the post-UFC 300 press conference and made the pay-per-view nothing less than historic.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship promotion is just kicking off to a more grander start. Moreover, with the return of McGregor, it will be a sight to behold.