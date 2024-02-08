Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 22:06 IST

'I'd like to punch his teeth in': Former UFC heavyweight open to face Jake Paul inside Boxing ring

Jake Paul has proved to be a nightmare for UFC veterans but there is a former UFC Champion, who not just wants to face Paul but want to "punch his teeth in."

Prateek Arya
Jake Paul
Jake Paul | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A sizeable time has passed since someone has called out Jake Paul, but Wait! Wait! there is something for the "Problem Child" and it might be from the territory of his liking. A former UFC heavyweight recently expressed the thought of going one-on-one with Paul in the boxing ring. Paul has in the past beaten UFC veterans in the boxing realm.

3 things you need to know

  • Jake Paul last fought Nate Diaz in the boxing ring
  • Paul has beaten veteran UFC Fighters like Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Nate Diaz
  • Paul is a Youtuber turned boxer

Mark Hunt vs Jake Paul in the boxing ring

Mark Hunt, a former UFC heavyweight, has claimed that he is in talks with Jake Paul's team regarding a possible boxing match. Hunt retired from MMA in 2018 after a unanimous decision loss against Justin Willis. He finished with a 13-14 record but is widely regarded as one of the most popular heavyweights of all time due to his several walk-off knockouts. Mark Hunt hasn't joined any MMA organisation after leaving the UFC, although he has entered the boxing ring twice since 2020. He lost on points against veteran rugby league player Paul Gallen before meeting Sonny Bill Williams in 2022. The fight was won by 'The Super Samoan' via TKO in the fourth round.

The 49-year-old is eager to schedule his next fight, and there have been rumours of him returning to the squared circle, possibly against Jake Paul. Hunt recently revealed on the From The Stands podcast that he is eager to meet ‘The Problem Child.’ "We are talking to their camp and they are interested... Of course, I'd like to punch his teeth in. We've been talking about it. We'll see how it works. He's a bit crazy in the head, he's a bit mental. That's why I like him because I'm pretty much the same."

Published January 13th, 2024 at 22:06 IST

