The UFC 300 is set to be one of the grandest events in the history of the MMA Promotion. President Dana White is making sure to leave no stone unturned and has been announcing some fascinating matches in the 300 Fight Card. Stars like Aljamain Sterling, Jiri Prochazka, and more will be featured in the 300th PPV of the UFC, and there are more clashes yet to be announced. Amid the hype, a colossal return of former UFC champion Brock Lesnar has been pitted, and if that could happen, it would be earth-shaking.

3 things you need to know

UFC will host its 300th PPV in April 2024

The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

A former UFC star has pitched the return of Ex-UFC, WWE Champ Brock Lesnar

Massive Brock Lesnar return to UFC pitched by a former MMA fighter

The UFC 300 main event is still something that the fight fans are eagerly awaiting word on. However, Michael Bisping, the former middleweight champion, has hinted that a widely anticipated card might feature an unexpected fight. Bisping is suggesting that the UFC 300 will be the ideal destination for the former WWE, UFC and IWGP Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar to make his return to the mixed martial arts promotion. "The Count" also advocated for a match between Lesnar and Aspinall. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping said:

"UFC 300, will we see Brock Lesnar on there again. It sounds stupid, because Brock Lesnar is no spring chicken, right? He’s 46 years old…Fighters have gone longer, and guess what? When there’s millions of dollars on the line, people will come and fight. And people would love to see Brock Lesnar stepping in there once again.”

“Could you imagine Brock Lesnar vs. Tom Aspinall headlining UFC 300?... Maybe this is just the fan in me, maybe this is just wishful thinking. But Tom Aspinall [versus] Brock Lesnar, that would just be mental. And that is the type of thing I think the UFC are gonna do,” Bisping added.

Brock Lesnar with the UFC Heavyweight Title | Image: ufc.com



While it may seem like Brock Lesnar has closed his MMA Chapter, an appearance during the UFC's premier event cannot be ruled out. Moreover, given the fact that UFC and WWE are now under the same parent company, the contractual situation will not be much of an issue.