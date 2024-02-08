Advertisement

Following an intense pre-event presser, UFC 296 has gained immense hype and it was all due, considering the stacked-up fight card that has been attacked with the event. The Pay Per View will be headlined by Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington, and in the co-main event Alexandre Pantoja will take on Brandon Royval in a match where the Flyweight title will be on the line.

3 things you need to know

UFC 296 will take place on December 16, 2023

UFC 296 will be held at the T-Mobile arena, in Las Vegas

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington fight will headline the event

Aside from the headliners, it is a delectable fight card, carrying explosive fights from the Main to the preliminary section. Take a peek at the fight sheet to believe it yourself.

UFC 296 fight card

Main Card

welterweight title bout: Leon Edwards (c) vs. Colby Covington

Flyweight title bout: Alexandre Pantoja (c)vs. Brandon Royval

Welterweight bout: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson

Lightweight bout: Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson

Featherweight bout: Bryce Mitchell vs Josh Emmett

Preliminary Card

Women's Bantamweight bout: Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa

Bantamweight bout: Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher

Women's Flyweight bout: Casey O'Neill vs. Ariane Lipski

Light-heavyweight bout: Dustin Jacoby vs. Alonzo Menifield

Early Prelims

Flyweight bout: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden

Featherweight bout: Andre Fili vs. Luca Almeida

Heavyweight bout: Martin Buday vs. Shamil Gaziev

Welterweight bout: Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov

When is UFC 296?

The UFC 296 Pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Fans in India would be able to catch the action on Sunday morning, i.e., on December 17, 2023.

How to watch UFC 296 on TV?

UFC 296 will be telecast globally.

In India, Sony Network will telecast the UFC 296 PPV

In the UK, EE TV, Virgin Media TV and Sky will broadcast the UFC 296 PPV

In the USA, ESPN+ will telecast the UFC 296 EVENT

How to watch the live streaming of UFC 296 in India?

UFC 296 will be streamed live on Sony Ten in India.

How to watch the live streaming of UFC 296 in the UK?

UFC fans in the UK can stream UFC 296 on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

How to watch live streaming of UFC 296 in the US?

UFC fans in the USA can stream UFC 296 on ESPN+PPV