UFC 296, Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington: Fight Card, date, time & live streaming details
Let's take a look at the stacked up fight card of UFC 296, where Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington Welterweight fight will headline the event.
Following an intense pre-event presser, UFC 296 has gained immense hype and it was all due, considering the stacked-up fight card that has been attacked with the event. The Pay Per View will be headlined by Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington, and in the co-main event Alexandre Pantoja will take on Brandon Royval in a match where the Flyweight title will be on the line.
3 things you need to know
- UFC 296 will take place on December 16, 2023
- UFC 296 will be held at the T-Mobile arena, in Las Vegas
- Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington fight will headline the event
Aside from the headliners, it is a delectable fight card, carrying explosive fights from the Main to the preliminary section. Take a peek at the fight sheet to believe it yourself.
UFC 296 fight card
Main Card
- welterweight title bout: Leon Edwards (c) vs. Colby Covington
- Flyweight title bout: Alexandre Pantoja (c)vs. Brandon Royval
- Welterweight bout: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson
- Lightweight bout: Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson
- Featherweight bout: Bryce Mitchell vs Josh Emmett
Preliminary Card
- Women's Bantamweight bout: Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa
- Bantamweight bout: Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher
- Women's Flyweight bout: Casey O'Neill vs. Ariane Lipski
- Light-heavyweight bout: Dustin Jacoby vs. Alonzo Menifield
Early Prelims
- Flyweight bout: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden
- Featherweight bout: Andre Fili vs. Luca Almeida
- Heavyweight bout: Martin Buday vs. Shamil Gaziev
- Welterweight bout: Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov
When is UFC 296?
The UFC 296 Pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Fans in India would be able to catch the action on Sunday morning, i.e., on December 17, 2023.
How to watch UFC 296 on TV?
UFC 296 will be telecast globally.
- In India, Sony Network will telecast the UFC 296 PPV
- In the UK, EE TV, Virgin Media TV and Sky will broadcast the UFC 296 PPV
- In the USA, ESPN+ will telecast the UFC 296 EVENT
How to watch the live streaming of UFC 296 in India?
UFC 296 will be streamed live on Sony Ten in India.
How to watch the live streaming of UFC 296 in the UK?
UFC fans in the UK can stream UFC 296 on TNT Sports and Discovery+.
How to watch live streaming of UFC 296 in the US?
UFC fans in the USA can stream UFC 296 on ESPN+PPV
