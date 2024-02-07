Advertisement

In a few hours from now, the first UFC PPV of 2024 will come live and kicking. It is an all-stacked-up card, which will be highlighted by the UFC Middleweight title fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis. In the co-main, Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva will have a go for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. Aside from the main event, and co-main event, there are 10 more fights affixed with the card. Thus, an intriguing action is in the awaits.

3 things you need to know

UFC 297 will take place on January 20, 2024 (In India, January 21)

Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis is the main event fight

UFC 297 is the first PPV of 2024

Ahead of the start of the action, let's find out how to watch the event live.

The first PPV of 2024 is finally here 🙌



Two belts on the line. One stacked card



[ LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV | 10pmET/7pmPT ] pic.twitter.com/naG34uwY6U — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2024

When is UFC 297 Strickland vs Du Plessis?

UFC 297 will take place on Saturday, January 20, 2024. As per IST, the event will happen on January 21, 2024. The PPV will he held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

What time will UFC 297 Strickland vs Du Plessis begin?

As per different time zones:

India: 7:30 am IST

7:30 am IST USA: 10 pm ET

10 pm ET UK: 3 AM GMT

Note: These timings depict the main card schedule.

How to watch UFC 297 Strickland vs Du Plessis on TV in India?

Fans in India can watch the UFC 297 Strickland vs Du Plessis live telecast on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, and Sony TEN 3.

How to watch UFC 297 Strickland vs Du Plessis live streaming in India?

Fight enthusiasts in India can catch the live streaming of UFC 297 on Sony Liv.

How to watch UFC 297 Strickland vs Du Plessis live streaming in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch UFC 297 on ESPN+

How to watch UFC 297 Strickland vs Du Plessis live streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the UFC 297 on TNT Sports