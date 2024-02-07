Updated January 20th, 2024 at 22:02 IST
UFC 297 live streaming: How to watch Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis in India, UK and USA?
Ahead of the start of the UFC 297 Strickland vs Du Plessis PPV action, let's find out how to watch the event live. Check out the details given.
- Sports
- 2 min read
In a few hours from now, the first UFC PPV of 2024 will come live and kicking. It is an all-stacked-up card, which will be highlighted by the UFC Middleweight title fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis. In the co-main, Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva will have a go for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. Aside from the main event, and co-main event, there are 10 more fights affixed with the card. Thus, an intriguing action is in the awaits.
3 things you need to know
- UFC 297 will take place on January 20, 2024 (In India, January 21)
- Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis is the main event fight
- UFC 297 is the first PPV of 2024
Ahead of the start of the action, let's find out how to watch the event live.
When is UFC 297 Strickland vs Du Plessis?
UFC 297 will take place on Saturday, January 20, 2024. As per IST, the event will happen on January 21, 2024. The PPV will he held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.
What time will UFC 297 Strickland vs Du Plessis begin?
As per different time zones:
- India: 7:30 am IST
- USA: 10 pm ET
- UK: 3 AM GMT
Note: These timings depict the main card schedule.
How to watch UFC 297 Strickland vs Du Plessis on TV in India?
Fans in India can watch the UFC 297 Strickland vs Du Plessis live telecast on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, and Sony TEN 3.
How to watch UFC 297 Strickland vs Du Plessis live streaming in India?
Fight enthusiasts in India can catch the live streaming of UFC 297 on Sony Liv.
How to watch UFC 297 Strickland vs Du Plessis live streaming in the USA?
Fans in the USA can watch UFC 297 on ESPN+
How to watch UFC 297 Strickland vs Du Plessis live streaming in the UK?
Fans in the UK can watch the UFC 297 on TNT Sports
Published January 20th, 2024 at 22:02 IST
