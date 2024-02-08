Advertisement

UFC 297 will be the first PPV event of the 2024. The PLE will be headlined by the Middleweight champion Sean Strickland. He will take on Dricus du Plessis in the main event. Both the fighters had a heated go at each other during UFC 296, and hence the matters are expected to go all intense when the two will collide inside the ring on January 20.

Aside from the main event draw, there is a stacked-up card which carries Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Raquel Pennington as the co-main event card. Here's how the entire card looks.

TORONTO HERE WE COME 🇨🇦



Two titles on the line for our first PPV of the year! 🙌



#UFC297 | LIVE on ESPN+ PPV pic.twitter.com/LMatJv34tO — UFC (@ufc) January 15, 2024

UFC 297 Fight Card

Sean Strickland (c) vs. Dricus du Plessis, Middleweight title

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Raquel Pennington, women's bantamweight title

Mike Malott vs. Neil Magny, Welterweights

Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, Middleweights

Movsar Evloev vs. Arnold Allen, Featherweights

Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield, Bantamweights

Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodsen, Featherweights

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras, Bantamweights

Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana, women's strawweight

Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson, welterweights

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira, women's flyweights

Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick, flyweight

When is UFC 297?

The UFC 297 Pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, January 20, 2024. Fans in India would be able to catch the action on Sunday morning, i.e., on January 21, 2024.

How to watch UFC 297 on TV?

UFC 297 will be telecast globally.

In India, Sony Network will telecast the UFC 297 PPV

In the UK, EE TV, Virgin Media TV and Sky will broadcast the UFC 297 PPV

In the USA, ESPN+ will telecast the UFC 297 EVENT

How to watch the live streaming of UFC 297 in India?

UFC 297 will be streamed live on Sony Ten in India.

How to watch the live streaming of UFC 297 in the UK?

UFC fans in the UK can stream UFC 297 on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

How to watch live streaming of UFC 297 in the US?

UFC fans in the USA can stream UFC 297 on ESPN+PPV.