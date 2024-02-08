Updated January 15th, 2024 at 22:45 IST
UFC 297, Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis: Fight Card, date, time & live streaming details
Let's take a look at the stacked up fight card of UFC 297, where Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Middleweight fight will headline the event.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
UFC 297 will be the first PPV event of the 2024. The PLE will be headlined by the Middleweight champion Sean Strickland. He will take on Dricus du Plessis in the main event. Both the fighters had a heated go at each other during UFC 296, and hence the matters are expected to go all intense when the two will collide inside the ring on January 20.
3 things you need to know
- UFC 297 will take place on January 20, 2024
- The event will be headlined by Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis
- The Middleweight title will be on the line at the event
Aside from the main event draw, there is a stacked-up card which carries Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Raquel Pennington as the co-main event card. Here's how the entire card looks.
Advertisement
Also Read | Conor McGregor showcases concern for fellow MMA fighter
Advertisement
UFC 297 Fight Card
- Sean Strickland (c) vs. Dricus du Plessis, Middleweight title
- Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Raquel Pennington, women's bantamweight title
- Mike Malott vs. Neil Magny, Welterweights
- Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, Middleweights
- Movsar Evloev vs. Arnold Allen, Featherweights
- Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield, Bantamweights
- Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodsen, Featherweights
- Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras, Bantamweights
- Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana, women's strawweight
- Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson, welterweights
- Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira, women's flyweights
- Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick, flyweight
Also Read | Former UFC Heavyweight Mark Hunt is open to face Jake Paul
When is UFC 297?
The UFC 297 Pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, January 20, 2024. Fans in India would be able to catch the action on Sunday morning, i.e., on January 21, 2024.
How to watch UFC 297 on TV?
UFC 297 will be telecast globally.
- In India, Sony Network will telecast the UFC 297 PPV
- In the UK, EE TV, Virgin Media TV and Sky will broadcast the UFC 297 PPV
- In the USA, ESPN+ will telecast the UFC 297 EVENT
How to watch the live streaming of UFC 297 in India?
UFC 297 will be streamed live on Sony Ten in India.
Advertisement
How to watch the live streaming of UFC 297 in the UK?
UFC fans in the UK can stream UFC 297 on TNT Sports and Discovery+.
Advertisement
How to watch live streaming of UFC 297 in the US?
UFC fans in the USA can stream UFC 297 on ESPN+PPV.
Advertisement
Published January 15th, 2024 at 22:45 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.