English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

UFC 297, Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis: Fight Card, date, time & live streaming details

Let's take a look at the stacked up fight card of UFC 297, where Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Middleweight fight will headline the event.

Prateek Arya
Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis
Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

UFC 297 will be the first PPV event of the 2024. The PLE will be headlined by the Middleweight champion Sean Strickland. He will take on Dricus du Plessis in the main event. Both the fighters had a heated go at each other during UFC 296, and hence the matters are expected to go all intense when the two will collide inside the ring on January 20.

3 things you need to know

  •  UFC 297 will take place on January 20, 2024
  • The event will be headlined by Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis
  • The Middleweight title will be on the line at the event

Aside from the main event draw, there is a stacked-up card which carries Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Raquel Pennington as the co-main event card. Here's how the entire card looks.

Advertisement

Also Read | Conor McGregor showcases concern for fellow MMA fighter

Advertisement

 UFC 297 Fight Card

  • Sean Strickland (c) vs. Dricus du Plessis, Middleweight title
  • Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Raquel Pennington, women's bantamweight title
  • Mike Malott vs. Neil Magny, Welterweights
  • Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, Middleweights
  • Movsar Evloev vs. Arnold Allen, Featherweights
  • Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield, Bantamweights
  • Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodsen, Featherweights
  • Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras, Bantamweights
  • Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana, women's strawweight
  • Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson, welterweights
  • Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira, women's flyweights
  • Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick, flyweight

Also Read | Former UFC Heavyweight Mark Hunt is open to face Jake Paul

When is UFC 297?

The UFC 297 Pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, January 20, 2024. Fans in India would be able to catch the action on Sunday morning, i.e., on January 21, 2024.

How to watch UFC 297 on TV?

UFC 297 will be telecast globally.

  • In India, Sony Network will telecast the UFC 297 PPV
  • In the UK, EE TV, Virgin Media TV and Sky will broadcast the UFC 297 PPV
  • In the USA, ESPN+ will telecast the UFC 297 EVENT

How to watch the live streaming of UFC 297 in India?

UFC 297 will be streamed live on Sony Ten in India.

Advertisement

How to watch the live streaming of UFC 297 in the UK?

UFC fans in the UK can stream UFC 297 on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

Advertisement

How to watch live streaming of UFC 297 in the US?

UFC fans in the USA can stream UFC 297 on ESPN+PPV.

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement