The fight that UFC fans have been waiting to witness for quite some time is about to take place in a few hours. In the last few weeks, llia Topuria the challenger for Alexander Volkanovski's Featherweight title, has been quite vocal about what he intends to do at the Octagon on February 17 at UFC 298. The claims of El Matador have hyped up the fight, and given interest to the contest where still the immovable force i.e., Alexander Volkanovski will come as the favourite.

Many fans have highlighted the eerie similarities between Alexander Volkanovski vs llia Topuria and Jose Aldo vs Conor McGregor. Much like this fight McGregor vs Aldo, was also hyped up due to similar facets, i.e., both the champion and challenger have been unbeaten in their weight division. Plus, the challenger went on and on about what was going to happen. So, will history repeat or Alexander Volkanovski will once again come out as the winner to cement his legacy forever in the UFC? All to look forward to at UFC 298.

Aside from the headliner fight, the event has a spectacular co-main event as well in the form of Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa. Costa has been away for quite some time, thus it will be intriguing to see how he will perform. Whittaker on the other hand will be looking to come back to winning ways after a disappointing result against the now UFC Middleweight Champion, Dricus du Plessis.

Besides the main and co-main, a stack-up card is lined up. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the UFC 298 Fight Card.

UFC 298 Fight Card

Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Ilia Topuria, featherweight title

Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa, middleweights

Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal, welterweights

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo, bantamweights

Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov, middleweights

Preliminary Card

Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern, women's strawweight

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Junior Tafa, heavyweights

Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera, bantamweights

Early Prelims

Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribiero, light heavyweights

Danny Barlow vs. Josh Quinlan, welterweights

Oban Elliott vs. Val Woodburn, welterweights

Miranda Maverick vs. Andrea Lee, women's flyweights

When will UFC 298 take place?

UFC 298 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 17, 2024

Where is 298 scheduled to be held?

The venue for UFC 298 is Honda Center, California, USA.

At what time UFC 298 will start?

The UFC 298 main card will begin at:

India: 8:30 PM IST

USA: 10 PM ET

UK: 3 AM GMT

UAE: 7 AM UAE time

How to watch UFC 298 Volkanovski vs Topuria in India?

MMA fans in India can watch UFC 298 on Sony Network.

How to watch UFC 298 Volkanovski vs Topuria live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch UFC 298 live streaming on the Sony Liv app and website.

How to watch UFC 298 Volkanovski vs Topuria live streaming in the USA?

Fans in the USA can catch UFC 298 live streaming on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Disney Bundle, Sling TV and FuboTV

How to watch UFC 298 Volkanovski vs Topuria live streaming in the UK?

Fans in the USA can catch UFC 298 live streaming on TNT Sports.

How to watch UFC 298 Volkanovski vs Topuria live streaming in UAE?

MENA countries can watch UFC 298 live streaming on the UFC Arabia App.