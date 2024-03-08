Updated March 8th, 2024 at 16:09 IST
UFC 299, O'Malley vs Vera 2: Match Card Venue, Live Streaming and details you need to know
UFC 299 Live Streaming: Sean O'Malley will be up for a big challenge when he will clash against a known nemesis, Marlon Vera, at the Kaseya Centre in Miami.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
UFC returns to the United States for their latest pay-per-view, which will take place in Florida. Sean O'Malley, the recently crowned UFC Bantamweight Champion, will face his sole career defeat, top challenger Marlon "Chito" Vera, in his first title defense. Dustin Poirier faces Benoit Saint-Denis in the co-main event in the lightweight division. The fight fans are in for a treat as Suga Sean is running rampant in the bantamweight division. Moreover, with Vera being the sole man who has defeated him, things are bound to get heated inside the octagon.
Also Read: 'He deeply let down India': ONE CEO calls Arjan Bhullar's loss embarrassing and 'unacceptable'
Advertisement
UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know
UFC 299 O'Malley vs Vera: Full Match Card
Main card
Advertisement
- UFC Bantamweight Championship - Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera
- Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis
- Michael Page vs. Kevin Holland
- Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena
- Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong
Preliminary card
Advertisement
- Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida
- Katlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber
- Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos
- Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips
Early preliminary card
Advertisement
- Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba
- Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian
- CJ Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev
- Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz
The UFC 299, O'Malley vs Vera will take place on Saturday, March 9. But due to the time difference, the PPV will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024.
Advertisement
Where will the UFC 299 O'Malley vs Vera take place?
The UFC 299 O'Malley vs Vera will be hosted at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
Advertisement
What are the timings for the UFC 299 O'Malley vs Vera
The early preliminary card begins at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, March 9) / 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, March 10), while the late preliminary card begins at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, March 9) / 1 AM GMT / 6:30 AM IST (Sunday, March 10).
Advertisement
The main event of UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2, including the Bantamweight World Championship bout, begins at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, March 9) | 3 AM GMT / 8:30 AM IST (Sunday, March 10).
Also Read: Dana White reveals President Putin gave Khabib a GIFT WORTH $20 MILLION after he beat Conor McGregor
Advertisement
How to watch the UFC 299 O'Malley vs Vera Live telecast in India?
Fans in India can watch the UFC 299 O'Malley vs Vera live telecast via the Sony Sports Network (Channels: Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu).
Advertisement
How to watch the UFC 299 O'Malley vs Vera Live Streaming in India?
Fans in India can watch the UFC 299 O'Malley vs Vera Live Streaming via SonyLiv and UFC Fight Pass.
Advertisement
How to watch the UFC 299 O'Malley vs Vera Live Streaming in the UK?
Fans in the UK can watch the UFC 299 O'Malley vs Vera via TNT Sports Box Office. The live stream will be available on Discovery+ and UFC Fight Pass.
Advertisement
How to watch the UFC 299 O'Malley vs Vera Live Streaming in the US?
Fans in the US can watch the UFC 299 O'Malley vs Vera via ESPN. The live stream will be available on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.
Advertisement
How to watch the UFC 299 O'Malley vs Vera Live Streaming in AUS?
Fans in Australia can watch UFC 299 O'Malley vs Vera via Kayo Sports. The live stream will be available on Kayo Sports.
Advertisement
Published March 8th, 2024 at 13:46 IST