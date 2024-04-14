Advertisement

It comes as no surprise that superstar Rapper Drake has placed a whopping bet on the biggest pay-per-view event in UFC history - the UFC 300. Drake who has over the years always been in the news around various sports thanks to his knack of placing some audacious bets has made a massive statement ahead of the UFC 300 in Las Vegas.

But oddly enough more often than not, the teams or individuals Drake places his bets on end up losing their subsequent encounters, and the rapper has become infamous for his “Drake Curse”. Hence his recent bet on UFC 300 begs the question will the Drake Curse strike again?

Advertisement

Ahead of UFC’s tricentennial celebration at Las Vegas, Drake took to his Instagram to let the world know that he has placed a whopping $675,000 bet on Alex Pereira to beat Jamahal Hill in the main event on Saturday night (sunday morning IST).

Also Read | UFC 300 Predictions: Can Holloway beat Gaethje?

Drake posted the photo of his bet on Instagram with stake.com with the caption, “Betting on this until somebody sets up a cage match between me and Eddie”.

Advertisement

If Drake wins the bet then his estimated payout is about to be north of a Million Dollars.

Alex Pereira is the Light Heavyweight Champion and he takes on the number 1 contender Jamahal Hill in Vegas. The bout is expected to be an enthralling affair and while Pereira is a favourite to win, Hill cannot be disregarded in a fight that is too close to call.

Advertisement

Also Read | UFC 300 Full Fight Card: What are the fights on Main Card and Prelims

Alex Pereira favoured by the bookies

Ahead of the massive fight in the main event of UFC 300, Alex Pereira is entering the Light Heavyweight Championship bout as the odds on favourite to retain his belt against Jamahal Hill.

Vegas Insider has kept Alex Pereira as the favourtie with -138 odds while Jamahal Hill is at +110 odds. Additionally, Justin Gaethje is also favoured (-163) to beat Max Holloway (+137) in the BMF title bout.

Advertisement

Jamahal Hill does have a shot to dethrone Alex Pereira as the Light Heavyweight champion and it remains to be seen whether the Drake curse will strike again or whether Alex “Poatan” Pereira will continue his dominance.

