The highly anticipated pay-per-view event UFC 300 is underway at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and the event was always going to be a glamorous affair. As the biggest superstars in UFC in Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira in attendance inside the Octagon, there is some star studded presence outside of it.

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson has made the trip to Las Vegas and is in attendance to witness the enthralling action from UFC 300.

Mike Tyson in the house.#UFC300

Not just Tyson, Hollywood superstar actor and comedian Chris Pratt is also in attendance to witness the battle between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill in the main event.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is also in attendance in Las Vegas and is sitting alongside UFC President Dana White. In an amazing moment Zuckerberg was seen celebrating alongside Dana White and Diego Lopes after his amazing round 1 TKO victory.

Mark Zuckerberg in the house for #UFC300

Top Gun Maverick and Hollywood superstar Myles Teller is also at the T-Mobile Arena to witness the action from UFC 300. Academy award winning actor Jared Leto is also among the star studded presence.

Additionally, Michael Chandler is also in the building as he hit the 303. And another UFC superstar ‘Suga’ Sean O'Malley is also in the building.

Michael Chandler hit the 303



Michael Chandler hit the 303 🫣#UFC300 | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/fG50pMljpM — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt)

The main event at UFC 300 will feature Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill for the Light Heavyweight Championship match. There is also going to be a BMF title fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway.

