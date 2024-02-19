Advertisement

CM Punk received a grand reception when he made his return to WWE at the Survivor Series in Illinois. He received one of the loudest pops ever, much to the likes of his AEW debut, or probably even better. After his dubious stint in the Tony Khan-owned promotion, he came back to WWE and was on a roll until the Royal Rumble arrived. He made his return at the Men's Rumble and was among the top performers, but his moment was cut short after he suffered a triceps injury. As he undergoes rehab, CM Punk attended the latest UFC 298 event in California.

CM Punk ponders upon his UFC run as a welterweight striker

At the UFC 298 pay-per-view at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, a couple of WWE superstars were in appearance. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford made their presence, and CM Punk was also shown seated at the Honda Center. After the main event card ended, Sportsnet's Aaron Bronsteter spoke to the second city saint and took his reaction on Ilia Topuria becoming the featherweight champion. He also opened up on his short-lived UFC run as a welterweight division striker.

“You never say never [in the wrestling business]. Who thought I would’ve ever fought in the UFC? I was afforded an opportunity by Lorenzo [Fertitta] and Dana [White], and I would be kicking myself to this day if I said no.

“I’m not a guy who lives with regret. I will seize opportunities whether people believe I deserve the opportunities or not. I work hard for my dreams, and I will always chase them,” CM Punk said.

1-on-1 with CM Punk, who reacts to Ilia Topuria becoming the featherweight champion, why he returned to pro wrestling and his immediate thoughts on the UFC 300 main event. pic.twitter.com/BGbvdedWsg — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter)

“I think a lot of clouds parted, and time heals all wounds, so when it came back to wrestling, it was the right time,” Punk added.

CM Punk, now 43, had two fights in the UFC Octagon. At UFC 203 in September 2016, Mickey Gall defeated Punk. Two years later, at UFC 225, he lost to Mike Jackson by unanimous decision. However, after Jackson tested positive for marijuana, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation reversed the match result and declared it as a no-contest.