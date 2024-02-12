English
'My freaking heart sunk': Undertaker shares his thoughts after Rhodes said he won't finish his story

The Undertaker reveals his thoughts after Cody Rhodes said on SmackDown that he will not face Roman Reigns and finish his story in WrestleMania XL.

The Rock and Cody Rhodes
The Rock and Cody Rhodes face-off against each other at the WrestleMania XL kick-off in Las Vegas | Image: WWE
Cody Rhodes initially left everyone in shock after he said that he would finish his story and clash against Roman Reigns for the title, but not at WrestleMania. Moreover, when The Rock seemingly took over Cody's mania spot, the fans were fuming over it. The initial turn had the fans and even the wrestlers rooting for The American Nightmare to finish his story in WWE's showcase of the immortals. The Undertaker was upset when it appeared that Cody Rhodes was refusing to finish the story at WrestleMania 40. The deadman reveals his thoughts after Rhodes dropped the initial bombshell.

Undertaker shares his reaction after Cody Rhodes' initial WrestleMania bombshell

On the February 2nd episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Cody Rhodes declared that he would not face Roman Reigns in WrestleMania XL, which led to The Rock and Reigns having a staredown as the show went off the air. The Undertaker discussed the segment on the 'Six Feet Under' podcast, admitting that his heart dropped into his gut when he learned Cody was unlikely to finish the story that would set up a potential clash between Rock and Reigns.

"I wanted to hear Cody's promo. It was great. It was so good, and I was so invested. When he said, '... just not at WrestleMania,' my freaking heart sunk into my stomach because I knew at that moment what was about to happen," the Undertaker said.

"Believe me, money-wise, having The Rock at WrestleMania, brother, come on, against Roman, who has been Champion for what, 13 years now? Samoan versus Samoan. It's huge, and it is what it is."

The Road to WrestleMania took a pivotal turn at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event, when Rock and Roman Reigns formed an alliance against Cody Rhodes in response to what they saw as disrespect to their heritage, aka the Bloodline. That was the moment when Rhodes declared that he would meet Reigns in WrestleMania XL, and one of the big events of the two-night spectacular became official.

