sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air India Bomb Scare | Security Threat For Trump | Baba Siddique Murder | RG Kar Horror | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • NASCAR honors longtime AP auto racing writer Mike Harris as 2025 Squier-Hall award recipient

Published 00:25 IST, October 14th 2024

NASCAR honors longtime AP auto racing writer Mike Harris as 2025 Squier-Hall award recipient

Retired motorsports writer Mike Harris of The Associated Press on Sunday was named recipient of the 2025 Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
NASCAR honors longtime AP auto racing writer Mike Harris as 2025 Squier-Hall award recipient
NASCAR honors longtime AP auto racing writer Mike Harris as 2025 Squier-Hall award recipient | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

00:25 IST, October 14th 2024