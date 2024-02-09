English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 18:04 IST

NASCAR names Eric Peterson president of Iowa Speedway, which will host its first Cup Series in June

Eric Peterson has been hired president of Iowa Speedway, which will host its first NASCAR Cup Series in June, NASCAR announced Thursday.

Associated Press Television News
NASCAR
Drivers pass the grandstand at the start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race, Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Iowa Speedway | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Eric Peterson has been named president of Iowa Speedway as the track prepares for its first NASCAR Cup Series in June, NASCAR announced Thursday.

Peterson, who replaced David Hyatt, has been NASCAR's West Region senior director for corporate sales and has held various sales roles since joining International Speedway Corporation and Kansas Speedway in 2010.

Advertisement

“Eric has a strong Midwest work ethic and an incredible passion for our sport,” said Chip Wile, NASCAR senior vice president and chief track properties officer. “He also has a proven track record of developing relationships with major national and local brands, making him the ideal choice to lead the top professional sports venue in the state of Iowa.”

The ARCA Menards Series opens the Cup Series weekend on June 14 and will be followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series race June 15. The Iowa Corn 350 is June 16.

Advertisement

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work on several initiatives at Iowa Speedway in recent years, and I’ve come to love and appreciate what Iowa Speedway means to Newton and the entire state,” Peterson said.

Iowa Speedway is about 30 miles east of Des Moines.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 18:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

41 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

an hour ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

an hour ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

21 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

21 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

21 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney leverages AI for streaming ad technology

    Tech 15 minutes ago

  2. White Paper And Much More: What Transpired at PM's Lunch Meet With MPs

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Techie Shares Recession Fears on Social Media, Loses Job Soon After

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Car recalls continue globally; Honda, GM, and Vinfast call backs

    Automobile21 minutes ago

  5. Red Bull complete eye-catching rebrand, introduce the VCARB 01

    Galleries23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement