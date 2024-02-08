English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

NASCAR star Kyle Larson tests the limits of his Indy 500 ride at Phoenix Raceway

During his most recent and extended IndyCar practice, Kyle Larson spent a moment behind the wheel. At the Phoenix Raceway, Larson's Arrow McLaren Chevrolet almost skidded out of control during a four-plus-hour test.

Associated Press Television News
Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson sits on the car that he will drive in the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 after is was unveiled at Indianapolis Motor Speedway | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Kyle Larson’s latest and longest IndyCar session included “a moment” behind the wheel.

Larson nearly lost control of his Arrow McLaren Chevrolet during a four-plus-hour test at Phoenix Raceway on Monday, but the NASCAR star and 2021 Cup Series champion managed to save his Indianapolis 500 ride from hitting the wall at 180 mph.

Advertisement

“Just got caught off guard a little bit,” Larson said Tuesday. “I went into Indy car turmoil, got a little bit loose into the corner, got to the apex. As I was leaving the bottom, it just started to get sideways. Was able to catch it.”

It was just another part of Larson’s learning curve as he prepares to make his Indianapolis 500 debut in May. He also is scheduled to drive the NASCAR race, the Coca-Cola 600, in Charlotte, North Carolina, later that day.

Advertisement

He would become the fifth drive to attempt “the double,” joining John Andretti, Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart and Kurt Busch. Stewart is the only driver to complete all 1,100 miles, accomplishing the feat in 2001.

Larson took to Phoenix for a single-car rookie evaluation Monday that stretched into the night. He went through five sets of tires as he practiced getting in and out of his pit stall as well as making in-car adjustments during short and long runs. He did little, if any, of those during his IndyCar rookie orientation at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October.

Advertisement

“It’s always good when you can, as a driver, put yourself in new situations where you’re challenging your brain, you’re challenging yourself to evolve and learn something new, figure out the differences or similarities between race cars,” said Larson, who also co-owns and competes in a sprint-car series. “I think there’s still a ton for me to learn and a ton left out on the table for me to get comfortable.

“The more reps I get with everything, not just making laps around track, but in and out of the box like I mentioned, exiting pit road hard, stuff like that is going to be important.”

Advertisement

Larson said the Indy car felt similar to his much heavier Cup Series car, which he raced to a fifth-place finish in the exhibition Clash at the Coliseum last Saturday. He will be back in a Cup car next week at Daytona International Speedway to prepare for the season-opening Daytona 500.

“I don’t think they’re as far apart from each other as what the previous model NASCAR Cup Series car was like or what an Xfinity car might be like,” he said. “Those are quite a bit different than a Next Gen car. I feel like these new cars have really transitioned to an Indy car.”

Advertisement

Hendrick Motorsports is backing Larson’s effort to attempt double duty on Memorial Day weekend in a joint effort with McLaren for the 500. It will be the first foray into open-wheel racing for Rick Hendrick, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history, who will enter his first car ever in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

“For me to own a car in that race is pretty special,” Hendrick said. “I’m thinking about where I’m going to put it when it’s all over. I hope I got it in one piece. Anyway, I’m really excited about it.

Advertisement

“I know that’s a tall hill to climb against the talent; no different than if one of those (IndyCar) guys came over here (to NASCAR) and entered one of our races. … It’s going to be a really cool deal.”

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Woman Falls Into Borewell in Gangapur, Rescue Operation On | VIDEO

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Bob Gives Has A Blunt Response For Gina Carano's Mandalorian Lawsuit

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. DSSSB Admit Card 2024 Released

    Education12 minutes ago

  4. German Cup quarterfinal game called off after heavy rain

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi Set to Unveil Rs 6,000 cr Worth of Projects in Varanasi

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement