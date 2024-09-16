Published 12:14 IST, September 16th 2024
NBA Mavericks reach local rights deal with free broadcasts for about 10 million people
— The Dallas Mavericks have reached a multiyear local broadcast rights agreement that the team said Friday will triple the number of people that will be able to see most of the NBA Western Conference champion's televised games over the air for free.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
NBA Mavericks reach local rights deal with free broadcasts | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:14 IST, September 16th 2024