sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kejriwal Resignation | Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • NBA Mavericks reach local rights deal with free broadcasts for about 10 million people

Published 12:14 IST, September 16th 2024

NBA Mavericks reach local rights deal with free broadcasts for about 10 million people

— The Dallas Mavericks have reached a multiyear local broadcast rights agreement that the team said Friday will triple the number of people that will be able to see most of the NBA Western Conference champion's televised games over the air for free.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic vs OKC Thunder
NBA Mavericks reach local rights deal with free broadcasts | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:14 IST, September 16th 2024