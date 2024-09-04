Published 14:49 IST, September 4th 2024
New York Jets and cornerback Michael Carter II agree to 3-year contract extension
The New York Jets and cornerback Michael Carter II agreed Tuesday night on a three-year contract extension, according to a person familiar with the deal.
New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) greets fans before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders | Image: AP
