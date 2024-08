Published 00:27 IST, August 25th 2024

New York Strikers beat Boca Rayton Trailblazers by 7 wickets in Eliminator, make it to the qualifier

New York Strikers rode on Colin Munro’s blazing 44 off 21 balls to beat Boca Raton Trailblazers by 7 wickets in the Eliminator and qualify for Qualifier.