sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air India Bomb Scare | Security Threat For Trump | Baba Siddique Murder | RG Kar Horror | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • New Zealand opens up 3-0 lead over Britain in America’s Cup final

Published 19:42 IST, October 13th 2024

New Zealand opens up 3-0 lead over Britain in America’s Cup final

Emirates Team New Zealand opened up a 3-0 lead over INEOS Britannia in the first-to-seven wins finals of the 37th America’s Cup on Sunday. Britain was hit with a penalty for not keeping clear when the two boats came feet from colliding in the pre-start jockeying for position.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ineos Britannia and Emirates Team
Ineos Britannia and Emirates Team New Zealand race during the Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup Day 2 race in Barcelona, Spain | Image: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

19:42 IST, October 13th 2024