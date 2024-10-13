Published 19:42 IST, October 13th 2024
New Zealand opens up 3-0 lead over Britain in America’s Cup final
Emirates Team New Zealand opened up a 3-0 lead over INEOS Britannia in the first-to-seven wins finals of the 37th America’s Cup on Sunday. Britain was hit with a penalty for not keeping clear when the two boats came feet from colliding in the pre-start jockeying for position.
Ineos Britannia and Emirates Team New Zealand race during the Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup Day 2 race in Barcelona, Spain | Image: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
